United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR), in cooperation with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai (KHDA), has licensed 16 higher education institutions (HEIs) in Dubai, including those in the emirate’s Free Zones that operate as branches of foreign universities.

The licensed HEIs include: Curtin University, Australia; French Fashion Institute Esmod Dubai; Middlesex University Dubai; Murdoch University Dubai, Australia; University of Bradford, UK; BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, India; De Montfort University, UK; Hult International Business School, USA; Luiss University – Dubai, Italy; Manipal Academy of Higher Education, India; SAE University College, Australia; University of Europe for Applied Sciences (UE), Germany; SKEMA Business School, France; Georgetown University, USA; Paris School of Business, France; as well as the University of Manchester, UK.

His Excellency Ahmad Ibrahim Alsaadi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Higher Education Operations Sector, and Director of the International Education Support and Scholarships Department at MoHESR,, noted that the decision aligns with the Ministry’s efforts to streamline licensing procedures with local authorities, in line with the objectives of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme. The decision aims to reduce the time and steps required to complete the licensing process.

His Excellency Ahmad Ibrahim Alsaadi said: “These decisions stem from a recent strategic agreement between the Ministry and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai to streamline HEI licensing and accreditation in the emirate. This collaboration aims to build a high-quality educational environment, attract top international institutions and contribute to boosting the UAE’s global competitiveness in the higher education sector. The Ministry remains committed to working with local and federal partners to enhance sector efficiency, improve educational outcomes, and align them with labour market requirements and national development goals.”

Dr. Wafi Dawood, Chief Executive Officer of Strategy and Planning Sector at KHDA said: “The licensing of 16 international university branches in Dubai’s free zones marks a key step in our partnership with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research. This initiative strengthens the business environment with speed and efficiency, aligning with the Dubai Education Strategy 2033 to position the emirate as a global education hub. It attracts top institutions, international students and educators while ensuring lifelong learning opportunities, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for innovation and academic excellence.”

These licensing decisions allow students to obtain Ministry approval for certificates, transcripts, and other documents, ensuring official recognition of their qualifications.

The MoHESR has recently signed an agreement with the KHDA to streamline HEI licensing and accreditation in Dubai, ensuring alignment with international standards. The agreement aims to attract top institutions and enhance the efficiency of the higher education system.

To date, MoHESR has licensed 93 HEIs, including federal, local, private and international university branches. In Dubai, 36 HEIs hold institutional licences, including those operating in free zones as branches of foreign universities.

MoHESR also reviews applications for new HEIs, including foreign branches and private institutions. If all documents and requirements are met, licences can be issued within a week.

