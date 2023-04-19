Younis Haji Al Khoori: Since its establishment, the United Arab Emirates has attained many firsts in the charitable work field on a global scale thanks to the vision of our wise leadership who instilled social responsibility and the values of tolerance and giving among the UAE people

United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Finance organised a series of events and programmes as part of its Social Responsibility Programme for the holy month of Ramadan, in line with its continuous endeavours to consolidate sustainable development goals.

His Excellency Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of Ministry of Finance, reaffirmed the ministry's keenness to promote the values of the holy month among various society members by continuing to organise charitable and humanitarian initiatives. “Since its establishment, the United Arab Emirates has attained many firsts in the charitable work field on a global scale thanks to the vision of our wise leadership who instilled social responsibility and the values of tolerance and giving among the UAE people. Our leadership believe that it is essential to raise Emirati generations who can shape a prosperous future based on successful human relations,” His Excellency said.

During the holy month of Ramadan, MoF supported the Emirates Red Crescent’s "Ramadan: Continuous Giving” campaign by developing the social responsibility programme in line with the campaign objectives. For instance, the ministry launched the "Ramadan Mir for Underprivileged Families” initiative to distribute the Ramadan mir for underprivileged families at the beginning of the holy month. The initiative provided 100 Ramadan mir boxes for underprivileged families to ease the financial burden on them and meet their basic needs during the holy month.

MoF also launched the "Foreign Labor Suhoor", a community initiative dedicated to labor workers with the aim of helping the community, in conjunction with Zayed Humanitarian Day. The initiative provided 1,000 Suhoor meals for labor workers.

Additionally, the ministry, in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent, launched the “Idiyatkon Alena” (Your feast is on us) initiative, and distributed the Eid feast and clothing to 50 orphans and their underprivileged families before Eid Al-Fitr.

As part of its social responsibility towards its employees, the ministry organised the “Ramadan Platforms” initiative for the second year in a row in cooperation with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments. More than 300 employees from the ministry and its partners attended these sessions, during which senior preachers in the country discussed religious and social topics about peace, tolerance, and stories from the holy Quran and the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The ministry also held the annual Ramadan Gathering for its employees in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, in the presence of His Excellency the Undersecretary of MoF, assistant undersecretaries, executive directors, and employees. 250 employees gathered for an Iftar feast, and a group photo was then taken with the volunteers of the Social Responsibility Programme.

