Abu Dhabi, UAE - The Ministry of Finance has celebrated UAE Flag Day by raising the national flag at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. At 11 a.m., ministry leaders, officials, and employees gathered to raise the flag and recite the oath of loyalty, reaffirming their commitment to the nation and its leadership under President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The ceremony was held in response to an initiative by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, to honour the flag as a symbol of unity and to preserve national achievements.

H.E. Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, led the flag-raising ceremony, joined by H.E. Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, and other high-ranking ministry officials.

The Ministry's officials emphasised that Flag Day is a national occasion reflecting the spirit of unity and the strong bond between the people and their leadership, while also fostering a sense of belonging among UAE citizens. They highlighted that the Ministry will continue to play a pivotal role in supporting the country's comprehensive and sustainable development, contributing to the "We the UAE 2031" vision and the "UAE Centennial 2071."

