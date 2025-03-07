17 projects and initiatives were presented, outlining the nation's approach to achieving the vision

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Ministry of Economy hosted the ‘Future of Jobs’ workshop in collaboration with Integra Seven, a leading UAE-based public policy research and consulting firm. The session brought together representatives from 14 key economic entities and companies across the country.

The workshop focused on empowering, attracting, and retaining talented individuals in the country, in line with this year’s UAE Innovation Month themed ‘UAE Innovates 2025’, reinforcing the country’s position as a global leader in innovation across various economic sectors.

H.E. Juma Mohammed Al Kait, Assistant Undersecretary for International Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Economy, emphasized the UAE’s continued efforts to achieve its vision to become the best global destination for talented individuals and innovators. This commitment strengthens the country’s knowledge- and innovation-driven economic model and reinforces its leadership in attracting and retaining global talent. These efforts include the adoption of strategic initiatives and policies that contribute the development of an attractive environment to attract companies and individuals, thus enhancing their contribution to the sustainable growth of the national economy.

The workshop witnessed the launch of the UAE National Talent Attraction and Retention Strategy 2024-2027 and provided participants with key insights into its objectives. Attendees witnessed the unveiling of 17 groundbreaking projects and initiatives that reinforce the nation's unwavering commitment to cultivating a dynamic and competitive environment for talents to thrive. These efforts aim to cement the UAE's status as the ultimate destination where ideas and talents transform into regionally and globally successful ventures.

The workshop also served as a valuable opportunity for networking and facilitating the exchange of insights and expertise among key decision-makers from participating entities and companies, including talent leaders from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (Du), Emirates Airlines, DHL, C3 - Companies for Good, Cigna Healthcare, Ahoy Technology, Tarjama, Al Tamimi & Company, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Infosys, and GrubTech. Their contributions and expertise enriched the dialogue, ensuring a holistic approach to the aspirations and requirements of the future.

Natalia Sycheva, Managing Director of Integra Seven, emphasized the importance of private-public collaboration, saying, “Through this workshop, we not only identified the challenges but also co-created innovative solutions. It provided a valuable opportunity to foster dialogue and cooperation between industry leaders and policymakers in the UAE."

The initiative builds on the high-level events recently organized by the Ministry of Economy, reinforcing its commitment to fostering continuous dialogue with private and public sector stakeholders in both strategy development and implementation.

