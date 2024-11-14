in collaboration with the Marine Affairs and Living Aquatic Resources Regulatory Committee of Umm Al Quwain

Dubai: As part of its efforts to protect the marine environment and promote sustainable fisheries in the UAE, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), in collaboration with the Marine Affairs and Living Aquatic Resources Regulatory Committee of Umm Al Quwain, has installed several artificial reefs off the coast of Umm Al Quwain.

This aligns with the Ministry's ongoing initiatives to address the impacts of climate change on the coastal and marine environment. The artificial reefs serve as a strategic solution designed to bolster fish stocks, and help in supporting sustainable fishing industry, promoting food security, and revitalizing marine areas by creating a conducive environment to promote marine biodiversity.

The artificial reefs installation project was carried out in collaboration with the Marine Affairs and Living Aquatic Resources Regulatory Committee of Umm Al Quwain and Embankment, a Russian firm that specialises in interior and exterior road and spaces landscaping. The caves have been installed near the protected area of Al Sinniyah Island, about 1.5 nautical miles offshore.

Hiba Obaid Al Shehhi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Biodiversity and Marine Life Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, said: “The initiative aims to create an eco-friendly artificial marine reserve that supports marine life and enhances environmental sustainability. It comes under the Ministry's strategy of fostering partnerships with local authorities and the private sector to drive sustainable development and promote social responsibility.”

She added: “Through continuous efforts, the Ministry aims to promote the fisheries sector and protect fish stocks, a vital natural resource. This project will support the rebuilding of fish stocks in the coastal marine environment.”

The UAE has been at the forefront of using artificial reefs to improve the marine habitat. Since the launch of the UAE's artificial reefs project, over 4,331 artificial reefs have been installed between 2014 to 2022 across various marine areas throughout the country. These artificial reefs have created new habitats for fish spawning and incubation, leading to increased fish stocks and improved marine biodiversity.