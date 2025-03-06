Dubai: The Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) has launched the ‘Empowering Future Leaders’ programme. The programme was announced during a special event attended by Her Excellency Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority (CDA).

The programme, designed for the leadership of CDA, reflects MBRSG’s commitment to enhancing the competencies of government professionals in line with the UAE’s vision to develop human capital. It equips future leaders to adapt to rapid transformations and contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

The programme aims to equip leaders within CDA through a comprehensive training package that embeds best practices in the latest academic curricula. It seeks to develop leadership, strategic, and digital skills, as well as enhance effective planning, with emphasis on institutional innovation and future foresight.

Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, stated: “The program aims to enhance leadership capabilities in strategic management, digital leadership, and institutional innovation by equipping participants with the necessary skills to navigate future challenges. Through our collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, we are committed to providing a comprehensive educational framework that empowers employees to achieve institutional excellence. We are confident that this program will have a significant impact on advancing leadership performance, strengthening the Authority’s ability to contribute to the UAE’s vision for sustainable government excellence.”

His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), said: “The launch of the ‘Empowering Future Leaders’ programme reflects our commitment to enhancing applied learning and equipping government leaders with the tools to navigate rapid transformations, aligning with the leadership's vision.”

He added: “The programme aims to prepare a new generation of distinguished leaders capable of addressing future challenges through innovative and effective solutions. It seeks to empower the participants to make informed decisions in different situations, foster a culture of innovation and creativity in the workplace, and lead the teams efficiently.”

The programme includes a comprehensive range of training activities, including academic lectures, workshops, and practical case studies. It adopts an integrated approach that combines face-to-face learning, e-learning, and self-directed learning, enabling participants to apply acquired knowledge in the workplace with flexibility. It also features executive projects, sessions with accomplished leaders, and field visits to strengthen the participants’ understanding of best practices in government administration.

The programme aims to achieve several key outcomes, including the development of effective leadership skills, enhancing strategic thinking, empowering participants to make informed decisions in diverse situations, promoting a culture of innovation and creativity in the workplace, and leading teams with high efficiency.

The ‘Empowering Future Leaders’ programme spans six months and comprises 110 training hours, including in-person and online sessions, as well as practical activities, to ensure participants gain maximum benefit. The first phase of the programme includes an introductory session and a workshop on leadership and influence, followed by an intensive in-person training programme covering topics such as management and institutional understanding, future foresight, institutional innovation, and digital leadership.

The programme also offers recorded e-learning content through the Smart Executive Education Platform, enabling participants to engage with the material flexibly while fulfilling their professional responsibilities.