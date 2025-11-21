Dubai – UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), together with the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), and ASPIRE - both subsidiaries of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council - have announced a collaboration at Dubai Airshow 2025 to co-develop an advanced AI-powered navigation subsystem for future rovers of Emirates Lunar Mission.

The collaboration will see the development and qualification of one of the UAE’s most sophisticated spacecraft subsystems to date: a navigation subsystem comprising a radiation-tolerant computer and AI-driven software. This system gives a rover vision‑based autonomous mobility on the lunar surface, using onboard cameras and AI to see its surroundings and navigate obstacles by itself—providing essential safety and efficiency in one of space’s toughest environments.

Dr. Hamad AlMarzooqi, Project Manager, Emirates Lunar Mission, MBRSC said: “MBRSC’s collaboration with TII and ASPIRE is a significant step forward in our commitment to building technologies that that elevate the scientific value and safety of future missions. Enabling a rover to perceive and interpret its surroundings in real time is a capability that will define the next phase of exploration on the lunar surface. It strengthens our long-term vision for contributing meaningful, high-impact systems to international deep-space efforts.”

Dr. Elias Tsoutsanis, Chief Researcher of the Propulsion and Space Research Center at TII, said: “This collaboration marks a major milestone in strengthening the UAE’s ability to design, test, and qualify sovereign spacecraft subsystems. By advancing AI-driven, vision-based autonomy , we are contributing core technologies that will support future lunar and interplanetary missions. This project reflects TII’s commitment to building national deep-space capabilities and strengthening the UAE’s position as a developer of advanced space technologies.”

The navigation system effort also supports the UAE’s wider national ambition to build AI-based technologies for space exploration. It reflects the central role MBRSC and TII play in enabling sovereign capabilities that align with the UAE Space Strategy 2030 and the Advanced Technology Research Council’s R&D mandate.

Andrew Strefford, Executive Director, at ASPIRE, added: “ASPIRE is committed to enabling mission-critical technologies that advance the UAE’s leadership in deep-space exploration. Our collaboration with MBRSC and TII on the navigation subsystem demonstrates the strength of national partnerships in delivering high-impact, sovereign capabilities with global relevance. This programme embodies our mission to empower the UAE’s scientific and engineering talent and ensure that the country continues to lead in frontier technology development.”

This effort reinforces the UAE’s position as a nation that designs and builds complex lunar technologies. The Emirates Lunar Mission is funded by the ICT Fund of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), which supports advanced research and development across the UAE’s ICT and technology sectors.