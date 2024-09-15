Dubai – UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) hosted Azerbaijani students for a week-long immersive learning experience at the Centre’s headquarters, as part of an international collaboration between MBRSC and the Space Academy of Azercosmos, with support from the Innovation and Digital Development Agency of Azerbaijan.

During the week-long programme, participants engaged in practical learning sessions, tackled technical challenges, and completed research assignments under the guidance of MBRSC experts. The students explored a wide range of subjects, including space and aerospace analog systems, information security, computer and electronic engineering, and astronaut training.

They also gained insights into key MBRSC projects, such as the Emirates Lunar Mission and Emirates Mars Mission, and explored advanced topics like Python software for satellite observation, artificial intelligence, and remote sensing applications. A highlight of the programme was a master class led by Nora AlMatrooshi, the first Emirati female astronaut.

The initiative is part of MBRSC’s broader outreach efforts to foster international collaboration and promote greater involvement in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) fields. Through these programmes, MBRSC aims to inspire the next generation of space scientists and engineers, contributing to the global growth of scientific and technological expertise. The week-long programme concluded with a visit to the Museum of the Future, offering the students a glimpse into how technological innovation can shape the future of humanity.

Saud Karmustaji, Director of the Strategic Communication Department, MBRSC, said:

“Our collaboration with Azercosmos and the participation of these students reflect MBRSC’s commitment to fostering international partnerships that elevate space science and technology on a global scale. By hosting this immersive programme, we not only provided a platform for hands-on learning but also inspired the next generation of leaders who will drive future space exploration. We remain dedicated to creating opportunities for knowledge exchange and encouraging the pursuit of STEM subjects to build a more innovative and sustainable future.”

ABOUT MOHAMMED BIN RASHID SPACE CENTRE (MBSRC):

MBRSC is an advanced scientific and technological hub, responsible for making the UAE a world leader in space services and exploration.

Established in 2006, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) started out with five engineers, who took it upon themselves to develop their capabilities and expand their knowledge in the field of space, relying on strong will and solid determination. Since then, the Centre has continued its journey to be the incubator of the UAE National Space Programme. The MBRSC is home to the UAE Satellite Programme, UAE Astronaut Programme, Mars 2117 Programme and Emirates Mars Mission, among others. Under its satellite programme, the Centre has built, developed, and operated several Earth observation satellites, including DubaiSat-1, DubaiSat-2 and KhalifaSat, the first satellite that was fully built by Emiratis in 2018. The Centre has also developed MBZ-SAT, the most advanced satellite in the region, which has been approved for launch no earlier than October 2024.

MBRSC is also developing the Emirates Airlock, a crew and science airlock module for the Gateway lunar space station, humanity's first international outpost to orbit the Moon. Additionally, the UAE will also be sending an Emirati astronaut on a Moon mission. Under the UAE Astronaut Programme, MBRSC currently has four astronauts, two of who have undertaken missions to the International Space Station, including the longest Arab space mission in history by H.E. Dr. Sultan Saif AlNeyadi. The Mars 2117 Programme includes the Emirates Lunar Mission, UAE Analog Programme and Space Ventures.