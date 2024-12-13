Dubai – UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has announced the opening of registrations for the Winter Space Explorer Camp 2024, scheduled to take place from December 23 to 26 at the Centre’s headquarters.

The Winter Space Explorer Camp is an educational and recreational programme designed for students aged 7 to 10 years old. It features a variety of activities aimed at nurturing young explorers’ passion for space. This year, the camp will be held as a single edition open to both boys and girls.

The camp offers innovative activities combining learning and entertainment, including theoretical and practical workshops, activities, and competitions. Participants will learn about the role of robotics in space missions and explore the space-related endeavours led by MBRSC. Students will also have the opportunity to design 3D space-inspired artwork, engage in interactive scientific experiments, and meet Emirati astronauts to hear about their experiences and rigorous training for space missions.

Saud Karmustaji, Director, Strategic Communication and External Affairs Department, MBRSC, said, “Through the Winter Space Explorer Camp, students can make use of their free time to do something educational and enjoyable, while enhancing their scientific and practical abilities. The camp offers an exceptional opportunity to explore the world of space interactively by participating in scientific and technical activities that stimulate their imagination and expand their knowledge. This is part of MBRSC’s commitment to guiding the new generation toward STEM fields and inspiring their passion for space, empowering them to contribute to the UAE’s achievements in space exploration in the future.”

Participants will also get a chance to learn about the Centre’s projects and take a guided tour of its scientific laboratories to gain a deeper understanding of space exploration.

The Space Explorer Winter Camp 2024 is part of MBRSC’s ongoing initiative to spark students’ interest in space sciences and technologies. It aligns with the Centre’s goal of nurturing a new generation of scientists, engineers, and astronauts who will contribute to the growth and development of the UAE’s space sector.

Those interested in participating in the Winter Space Explorer Camp 2024 can register via the following link: https://www.mbrsc.ae/winter-space-camp2024/.

ABOUT MOHAMMED BIN RASHID SPACE CENTRE (MBSRC):

MBRSC is an advanced scientific and technological hub, responsible for making the UAE

a world leader in space services and exploration.

Established in 2006, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) started out with five engineers, who took it upon themselves to develop their capabilities and expand their knowledge in the field of space, relying on strong will and solid determination. Since then, the Centre has continued its journey to be the incubator of the UAE National Space Programme. The MBRSC is home to the UAE Satellite Programme, UAE Astronaut Programme, Mars 2117 Programme and Emirates Mars Mission, among others. Under its satellite programme, the Centre has built, developed, and operated several Earth observation satellites, including DubaiSat-1, DubaiSat-2 and KhalifaSat, the first satellite that was fully built by Emiratis in 2018. The Centre has also developed MBZ-SAT, the most advanced satellite in the region, which has been approved for launch.

MBRSC is also developing the Emirates Airlock, a crew and science airlock module for the Gateway lunar space station, humanity's first international outpost to orbit the Moon. Additionally, the UAE will also be sending an Emirati astronaut on a Moon mission. Under the UAE Astronaut Programme, MBRSC currently has four astronauts, two of who have undertaken missions to the International Space Station, including the longest Arab space mission in history by H.E. Dr. Sultan Saif AlNeyadi. The Mars 2117 Programme includes the Emirates Lunar Mission, UAE Analog Programme and Space Ventures.