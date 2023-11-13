The Abu Dhabi Center for Legal and Community Awareness at the Judicial Department "Masouliya" launched an awareness campaign titled "Respect for Privacy…a Right and Duty" with the objective to improve the societal understanding regarding violations of individual privacy, the social harms and the consequences, to increase awareness among users of social media in sharing their personal information, and to show the legal responsibilities associated with crimes involving privacy violations.

His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, the Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, stated that the expansion of awareness campaigns under the tasks undertaken by “Masouliya” is aligned with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE and Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential court, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, in promoting the dissemination of legal and societal culture, contributing to community awareness and maintaining security and stability.

His Excellency emphasized the importance of educational efforts in preventing members of society from committing crimes or engaging in negative behaviors given the vast cyberspace and the emergence of new forms of crimes. He highlighted the necessity of using diverse and innovative methods to safeguard network and website users.

For his part, Counselor Dr. Muhammad Rashid Al Dhanhani, Director of the Abu Dhabi Center for Legal and Community Awareness, "Masouliya," underscored that privacy attacks have become increasingly accessible with the rapid development of technology and the widespread use of social media. He stressed the significance of privacy rights as protected by various covenants, constitutions, and legislation to ensure the continuation and advancement of social life, accompanied by enactment and implementation of laws to criminalize actions that violate individuals' private lives, with the imposition of deterrent penalties for offenders.

He added that the Center is currently fulfilling its role in creating awareness and education by introducing a new campaign titled "Respect for Privacy… a Right and Duty" with the aim to promote understanding of laws and inform the public about the harm caused by invasions of privacy and the consequences they have on society, which ultimately aims to protect individuals in society by preventing such actions.