Dubai, UAE: In a strategic move reflecting the Dubai Land Department’s (DLD) commitment to enhancing partnerships and cooperation with the private sector, His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of DLD, inaugurated the ‘6005AQARI’ platform in partnership with ‘Injaz’ Real Estate Registration Trustee. This initiative aims to provide real estate services remotely through video calls or WhatsApp messages, eliminating the need for time-consuming office visits.

The launch was attended by Mr. Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Director General of ‘Injaz’ Real Estate Registration Trustee, along with several CEOs and directors from Dubai Land Department.

Khalifa Alsalfa, Director of Real Estate Services Pioneering Department at Dubai Land Department, said: "Partnerships and cooperation with the private sector are fundamental to achieving the ambitious goals of the Dubai Land Department, which is to consolidate Dubai’s leadership in the real estate sector worldwide. This initiative highlights the importance of such collaboration in line with the vision of our wise leadership for integration and joint efforts between government and private entities."

He added: "Through our collaboration with ‘Injaz’, we aim to provide proactive and seamless real estate services that align with the latest regulations, integrated data, and Dubai’s leading digital infrastructure. Offering services via video calls and WhatsApp enhances convenience for clients and reduces the need for office visits. The solutions and tools provided through the ‘6005AQARI’ platform enable industry professionals to focus on their core activities, allow property owners and landlords to manage their properties effectively, and provide tenants with a smooth experience in managing lease agreements and related services."

This collaboration aims to streamline transactions for all parties involved and provide the necessary support to clients swiftly and effectively. This contributes to delivering property services with the highest standards of efficiency, convenience, and reliability, thereby enhancing Dubai’s position as a premier destination for real estate investments.