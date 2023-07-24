Malé, Maldives: Maldives Police Service inaugurates “Centre of Excellence for Public Safety” on 20th July 2023. The Centre of Excellence for Public Safety is a showcase of technological advancements in the field of law enforcement and public safety in the Maldives.

As the need for adapting to rapid advancements in technology and digitization in providing an effective and efficient service to the nation became apparent, the Maldives Police Service initiated plans to advance its capabilities and capacity in those aspects. The Centre of Excellence for Public Safety bears testament to the success in developing the Maldives Police Service’s competency in addressing this requirement and ensuring the well-being of its citizens.

The Centre of Excellence (CoE) was officially opened on 20 July 2023 by the Police Commissioner, Mohamed Hameed and our esteemed Chief Guest, H.E. Dr. Mohamed Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security, UAE Government.

The platform incorporates artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, to proactively identify the potential harm to society, thereby effectively ensuring public safety. This includes customized annotations to incorporate our language into machine learning aspects, the use of analytical tools to identify potential security risks, enhance investigative capabilities and tackle challenges presented by cyber threats, in real-time, to ensure the risks and threats to society is negated.

"Our ultimate objective through these endeavours is to make our country one of the safest and most secure nations in the world. We understand that these aspirations can only be achieved by placing the welfare of our citizens at the forefront of our efforts. In light of this, embracing technological advancements is not merely a strategic choice; rather, it is a responsibility we owe to you, the public we serve." – Commissioner of Police Mohamed Hameed.

An integral part of the technical aspect of the “Centre of Excellence for Public Safety” is powered by Presight, a big data analytics company, based in the United Arab Emirates.

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security Council, Government of the United Arab Emirates, stated, “Based on the great relationship between Maldives and UAE, this CoE for public safety comes as a great symbol of such a relationship. It will not only serve as an enabler for safety and security, but it will also accelerate various social and economic aspects. With the advanced cutting-edge technologies, it covers, this CoE will be the seed to drive innovation and improve digital transformation across various sectors.”

Maldives Police Service conveys sincere gratitude to the Government of the United Arab Emirates and Presight, for their immense support and guidance provided through this endeavor and look forwards to numerous successful collaborations in the future as well.

About Presight AI

Presight AI, an ADX-listed public company limited by shares whose majority shareholder is Abu Dhabi company G42, is the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by Artificial Intelligence (“AI”). It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. With its world-class computer vision, AI and omni-analytics platform as its engine, Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies.

