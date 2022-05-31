Abu Dhabi, UAE: MAKTABA, the library management section of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has organised a host of literature and cultural activities for this year’s edition of Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF). Designed for multiple sections of the community, MAKTABA’s programme included a range of cultural workshops, seminars, panel discussions, and creative exhibitions and featured writers, authors, calligraphers and artists from various creative fields.

MAKTABA’s activities during the exhibition have been mainly aimed at children and teenagers, as they are considered a cornerstone for sustainable cultural growth in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. Children visiting the exhibition have enjoyed various educational and entertaining cultural recreational activities and workshops, such as writing, painting, science experiments and competitions.

In addition, the parents of the winners of the ‘Little Writer in the Big Book’ competition, which was organised by MAKTABA to encourage children to write and develop their literary skills, were present at ADIBF to see the book being signed.

Shaikha Almehairi, Library Management Department Director at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is a leading global platform that consolidates the emirate's position as an incubator for knowledge and creativity. Through this exhibition, we can build a bridge for cultural and literary communication between creators and writers from all over the world. At MAKTABA, we provided the exhibition with several programmes and events that met children and teenagers’ cultural aspirations and built their repertoire of knowledge, to spread culture and knowledge across various sections of society.”

Other MAKTABA activities during ADIBF include the ‘Let’s Talk’ dialogue session, which was held to focus on innovative drama and acting performances. Additionally, interactive workshops, such as the ‘My Toy Box’ workshop, have seen children transform empty cardboard boxes into toys of their own design. Children also attended a postcard-making session, a workshop to build story characters, an Arabic calligraphy session, and the ‘Winner of the Hope Probe Award for Creative Writing’ workshop.

MAKTABA also held reading and dialogue sessions including one for the book Cotton Cloud, which aimed to stimulate children’s ability to write and imagine stories. The novel Areem by Turki Al Zaabi was also discussed as part of the Al-Jahiz Literary Salon activities. The ‘Literary talent from composition to empowerment’ dialogue session helped participants discover means of nurturing their talents in literary creativity. MAKTABA also held ‘The Impact of Reading in Boosting Creativity’ session, during which attendees explored the role of reading in inspiring writers’ creativity. Finally, a workshop took place to introduce visitors to MAKTABA’s digital library and databases and highlight their role in supporting Abu Dhabi’s cultural scene.

The 31st edition of Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from May 23 to 29, highlights literary and creative work in an exciting cultural setting. The exhibition is a forum for exhibitors, creators, and publishing houses to engage with readers and supporters of the creative movement throughout the region.

