The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department's Lawyers Affairs Committee accepted the application to add a citizen lawyer to the list of practicing attorneys while also reviewing the requests of ten attorneys whose registrations had expired more than two months ago.

This came during the meeting held under the chairmanship of His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department - Abu Dhabi. The committee considered 3 complaints against lawyers and took appropriate decisions regarding them. It also reviewed 7 requests for lawyers and approved the request to register a representative of a lawyer’s office in the list of office representatives. Law firm.

The Undersecretary of the Judicial Department chaired the committee, which also included Judge Bushaib Hajami, President of the Al Ain Court of Appeal; Judge Assem Al Saadani, Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal; Counselor Muhammad Dhuwayher Al Kathiri, Public Prosecution; Counselor Ali Al Fraihat, Attorney Abdullah Fadl Al Hammadi; and Khamis Mubarak Al Qubaisi, director of the division of lawyers and experts’ affairs served as the committee’s rapporteur.