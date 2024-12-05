Under the esteemed patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the 23rd edition of the Clean UAE Campaign kicked off in the Emirate of Ajman on Thursday, December 5. Organised by the Emirates Environmental Group in collaboration with the Municipality and Planning Department - Ajman, marking the first stop of a nationwide journey that will span all seven Emirates and concluding on the 14th of December. The Clean UAE represents the largest community-driven environmental movement commemorating the "Year of Sustainability."

In Ajman’s “Al Tallah 1” area, an extraordinary 1,210 volunteers gathered, equipped with cotton gloves, biodegradable garbage bags, cotton T-shirts, and Caps, to make a meaningful impact on the environment. Covering an extensive 5-square-kilometer area, their efforts highlighted the campaign’s dedication to promoting environmental stewardship and sustainability across the UAE. Collectively, the volunteers removed 1,750 kilograms of waste, including 345 kilograms of recyclable materials—such as paper, plastic, aluminum cans, glass, and scrap metal—that were meticulously segregated to be taken to local recycling factories.

In her opening remarks, Ms. Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of Emirates Environmental Group, highlighted the campaign’s mission. She stated, “The Clean UAE campaign, held under the patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, is a national movement that aims to raise awareness about the dangers of waste and pollution and its impact on human health and the natural biodiversity. Through this campaign, we aim to effectively engage all the sectors of the community by encouraging participation in environmental and volunteer activities.

This campaign is more than just a cleaning effort—it is an awareness movement inspiring positive change. It underscores the fact that environmental preservation is not just one specific sector’s responsibility but a collective duty. Together, we are taking steps towards a sustainable and clean future for generations to come. Through this campaign, we reaffirm our commitment to preserving the beauty and environmental heritage of the UAE, and we encourage everyone to actively contribute to keeping our surroundings pollution-free and sustainable.”

She further explained that EEG ensures its programmes are designed to align with global objectives, embodying the principle of "Think globally, act locally." The Clean UAE campaign is a prime example of this approach, directly addressing several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including Goal 3: Good Health and Well-Being, Goal 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, Goal 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, Goal 13: Climate Action, Goal 15: Life on Land and Goal 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

Ms. Al Mar’ashi expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Main Sponsors of the campaign, Salik and McDonald’s UAE, for their outstanding support and invaluable collaboration. She also acknowledged the supporting sponsors—Abu Dhabi Terminals, CANPACK Middle East, Dubai Investments, and Farnek—and the supporting entities, including Almarai, Aster DM Healthcare, Del Monte, Fujairah Plastic Factories, and Oasis Water. She also thanked the support of Ajman Tourism Development Department and Ajman Police Department. Furthermore, she expressed sincere thanks to the CSR Partner, the Arabia CSR Network, for their pivotal role in ensuring the success of the campaign.

Mr. Walid Fakih, CEO of McDonald’s UAE, said : “As a locally owned business proudly serving the UAE for 30 years, Emirates Environmental Group is a partner that we have passionately supported for many years, and this year, we are honoured to be the main sponsor of their annual clean-up campaign. We will also be joining the clean-up as volunteers, working together to make a difference. Our planet remains a huge priority for McDonald’s UAE and we will continue to actively support campaigns that create meaningful and lasting impact, while inspiring others to help create a cleaner and greener future”

In her closing remarks, Ms. Al Mar’ashi stated, “At EEG, we firmly believe that instilling a sense of responsibility among all sectors of society will accelerate our nation’s journey towards a circular economy and pave the way for climate neutrality. Together, we can make a meaningful impact in safeguarding the environment for future generations.”

Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) is a professional working group established in 1991 in the United Arab Emirates. It is devoted to protecting the environment through the means of education, action programmes and community involvement. EEG is actively encouraged and supported by concerned local and federal government agencies. It is the 1st environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation in the UAE accredited to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

EEG is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Global Urban Development (GUD), and the Global Investors for Sustainable Alliance (GISD). It is also a member of the One Planet Network under the Sustainable Food Systems (SFS) programme and its Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Committee (MAC) and Global Partnership on Marine Litter (GPML). EEG is a full Member (voting) of the World Packaging Organisation (WPO).