Dubai, UAE: Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), honoured Lieutenant General Mohammad Ahmad Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA), during a visit to the Authority’s headquarters in Dubai Design District (d3). This recognition was in appreciation of his contributions and efforts in supporting Dubai Culture’s submissions for the Dubai Government Excellence Program. GDRFA’s support helped enhance the Authority’s competitiveness, elevate it to the excellence category in the program, and strengthen its position among Dubai’s government entities.

The GDRFA team, as the Authority’s Partners for Pioneering, supported Dubai Culture during the latest cycle of the Dubai Government Excellence Program, launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai. The GDRFA team trained Dubai Culture’s staff and employees to apply best practices in excellence and continuously supported them through self-assessments to measure maturity levels in institutional excellence. This partnership marked a turning point in the Authority’s operational mechanisms, enhancing the professionalism and transparency of its teams and embedding a culture of excellence.

The Partners for Pioneering initiative promotes teamwork and knowledge exchange between Dubai’s government entities, enhancing their performance and strengthening their partnerships. It enables all entities to improve their performance according to best practices and experiences that boost their ability to provide proactive and integrated services to the public, reflecting Dubai’s leadership and its global standing as the preferred destination for living, working, and entertainment.