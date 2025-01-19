Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education is participating in BETT London 2025, the world's premier event for the education industry, taking place at the ExCeL London Exhibition and Conference Centre, 22 to 24 January.

Through its participation, the Ministry aims to enhance Saudi Arabia's position as a global leader in education, showcasing transformative developments and modern innovations in the Kingdom's education sector to over 35,000 international visitors. These include representatives from government entities, schools, universities, investors, and educators.

The participation aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to advance the education sector by expanding universities and training institutions, improving the quality of research and innovation, empowering the private and nonprofit sectors to contribute to the education system, and increasing opportunities for lifelong learning. These efforts solidify the Kingdom's position as a global educational hub.

The participation highlights the remarkable progress of education in Saudi Arabia, where the public education system serves over 6.8 million students across more than 30,000 schools, supported by over 520,000 teachers.

In higher education, more than 1.3 million students are enrolled in 43 public and private universities, with ongoing efforts to attract prestigious international universities to establish branches within the Kingdom.

The Ministry's pavilion at BETT will feature contributions from several national entities, including Tatweer Education Holding Company, the National eLearning Center, the National Curriculum Center, the National Institute for Professional Educational Development, the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation, and Saudi universities.

The pavilion will spotlight flagship programs and initiatives that have enabled Saudi Arabia to achieve international milestones in 2024. These include winning 132 international medals and 35 special awards, securing first place globally in the Geneva and Kuala Lumpur innovation exhibitions, and achieving first place in the Arab region and ninth globally in the Robotics Olympiad.

The educational exhibit will also showcase Saudi Arabia’s contributions to digital content, e-learning platforms, awards for students and teachers, and initiatives such as "Invest in Saudi Arabia" and "Study in Saudi Arabia." Interactive displays using holograms and augmented reality will provide inspiring educational experiences, highlighting the Kingdom’s advancements in education and quality of life.

To learn more about the Ministry's participation, visit Booth NA10 at the ExCeL London Exhibition Centre.

