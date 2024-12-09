Jeddah– Historic Jeddah Program, under the Ministry of Culture, and the Cultural Fund have announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration in supporting the cultural, social, and artistic domains in the historic Jeddah District. The initiative aims to attract more creators and artists, further establishing the region as a cultural and heritage hub. Additionally, the agreement seeks to maximize the district economic and social impact. This MoU aligns with the shared commitment of both parties to empower the cultural sector, foster cultural businesses and projects, and enrich the experiences of visitors to historic Jeddah from across the globe.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Abdulaziz bin Ibrahim Al-Issa, Director General of the Jeddah Historic District Program, and Mr. Majid bin Abdulmohsen Al-Hogail, CEO of the Cultural Fund.

The MoU aims to enable the Cultural Fund to offer consultations and services that support cultural and artistic activities in the historic district. It also seeks to raise awareness among visitors about the Fund's development services and provide them with expert guidance. Additionally, the agreement focuses on launching joint initiatives aligned with the goals of the Year of Handicrafts 2025, fostering the work of artists and creators in the historic Jeddah District, and encouraging their creative production and cultural projects. These efforts aim to enhance the cultural, social, and economic significance of historic Jeddah while advancing the fund’s mission to sustain cultural sector growth and amplify its economic and social impact.

This agreement is part of broader efforts to regenerate Jeddah Historic District, foster community participation, and drive economic activation through sustainable development. It envisions creating spaces for living and working that attract property owners, investors, developers, and entrepreneurs. The ultimate goal is to transform the area into a global heritage destination by leveraging its cultural and historical assets in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.

The MoU aligns with the foundational objectives of the Cultural Fund, a development fund established in 2021 affiliated with the National Development Fund. It seeks to advance the cultural sector and ensure its sustainability by supporting cultural activities and projects, facilitating investment opportunities, enhancing the sector’s profitability, and empowering stakeholders to elevate their cultural enterprises. Through these efforts, the Cultural Fund aims to play an active role in achieving the goals of the National Strategy for Culture and Saudi Vision 2030.