Sharjah: Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) and UNHCR Eminent Advocate, has promptly responded to the acute crisis on the Gaza strip that has left millions of Palestinians, including women, children and the elderly, under siege.

The globally admired humanitarian leader has directed TBHF, a leading Sharjah-based global humanitarian organization dedicated to helping refugees and the needy worldwide, to send critical aid worth AED 30 million to the victims of the devastating ongoing war in Gaza.

TBHF has taken this prompt and critical humanitarian step as the escalation in the Gaza strip is evolving rapidly, and has left its residents utterly exposed to an unprecedented humanitarian crisis without access to food, shelter, clean water, electricity, medical supplies and other basic necessities.

Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi underscored that providing support and assistance to our Palestinian brethren is an enduring, time-honoured principle proudly upheld by the UAE and Sharjah. The TBHF Chairperson also underscored that humanitarian support and advocacy for the Palestinian people were at the very heart of TBHF’s founding, which began with the 2009 'Salam Ya Seghar' campaign, which created one of the organization's main programmes, the Palestine Fund.

The UNHCR Eminent advocate has emphasized the urgency of the situation, stressing that the trying times being experienced by the Palestinian people cannot be prolonged, and that every form of assistance, no matter how modest or substantial, holds the power to transform lives. Sheikha Jawaher commends the consistent humanitarian spirit displayed by the residents of the UAE on every occasion.

In her heartfelt appeal, Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi earnestly calls upon both individuals and institutions in the country, regardless of citizenship or residency status, to contribute to these urgent efforts aimed at providing vital necessities to the Palestinian people.

Help TBHF support the most vulnerable in Gaza by visiting https://tbhf.ae/gaza/.

