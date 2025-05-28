Investopia Berlin will be hosted next year in conjunction with the second edition of GITEX Europe

Abu Dhabi: Investopia Europe announced the relocation of its annual event from Milan to Berlin, with the fourth edition of the Investopia Europe Dialogues scheduled to take place in June 2026. The move comes as part of a collaborative effort with ministries and government entities from both the United Arab Emirates and the Federal Republic of Germany, as well as Investopia’s strategic partners, most notably GITEX. The announcement was made during a UAE delegation’s official visit to Germany, headed by H.E. Alia bint Abdulla Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship.

The Investopia Europe event will be hosted next year in conjunction with the second edition of GITEX Europe, reflecting Investopia Europe’s vision to expand its footprint across the continent. The initiative aims to strengthen connections and foster impactful partnerships among business communities across key sectors of the new economy, including entrepreneurship, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), tourism, energy, renewable energy, infrastructure, transportation, artificial intelligence (AI), advanced technologies, and emerging financial trends, with a focus on sustainable growth.

H.E. Alia Al Mazrouei said: “The UAE and Germany share strong and diversified economic and trade relations, underpinned by a common vision to position themselves as global hubs for innovation and technology. We view the German private sector as a key partner in advancing the UAE’s business and investment landscape. As the world’s third-largest economy, Germany presents significant potential for deepening economic cooperation and exploring new avenues for development. The upcoming fourth edition of Investopia Europe in Berlin offers a timely opportunity to further strengthen these ties. Berlin, as a center of the new economy, serves as a strategic gateway for investment across priority sectors such as entrepreneurship, energy, artificial intelligence, aviation, digital infrastructure, and sustainable technologies.”

H.E. continued: "Through Investopia Berlin, we aim to establish a dynamic platform for dialogue that generates tangible economic and investment opportunities for both the UAE and German business communities. We are committed to enabling growth by providing innovative solutions and supportive frameworks for SMEs in both markets."

David Tabet, COO of Investopia, said: "At the upcoming Investopia Europe Dialogues in Berlin — a city celebrated for its vibrancy, heritage, and innovation — we seek to deepen the connection between investors and business leaders, unlocking new investment and business opportunities across the UAE and European markets. The objective is to cultivate an environment that supports investment in emerging sectors of the new economy, thereby contributing to a more agile, inclusive, and sustainable global economic landscape. Key focus areas include artificial intelligence, space technologies, digital assets, and food security, while fostering strategic partnerships that align with evolving global investment trends and regional economic transformations.”

Since its inception, Investopia has successfully convened four flagship editions in the UAE and hosted 14 international sessions across major global cities, including three in Milan. The most recent, the third edition, took place in early May, attracting over 10,000 participants - including global leaders, experts, investors, entrepreneurs, and industry specialists. Investopia continues to serve as a dynamic platform aimed at shaping a sustainable economic future, reinforcing the UAE’s status as a premier global investment destination, and fostering meaningful economic partnerships. It focuses on unlocking high-potential investment opportunities in key sectors such as Fintech, space, aviation technologies, artificial intelligence, green energy, the circular economy, and fashion.

