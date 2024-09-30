Representatives include government entities and giga-projects REGA, Diriyah Company, New Murabba and Roshn

Recent government reforms to drive more investment into KSA, where projects worth more than US$1.8 trillion are under construction or in the pipeline

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Invest Saudi will lead a high level delegation of government entities and representatives of some of Saudi Arabia’s biggest projects to showcase the country’s investment opportunities at Expo Real in Munich, Germany, 7 to 9 October 2024.

The Saudi delegation, exhibiting at Expo Real for the first time, includes representatives from government entities and giga-projects such the Real Estate General Authority (REGA), Diriyah Company, New Murabba and Roshn, who will connect with a global audience to drive more investment into the Kingdom.

After taking centre stage and signing 15 foreign partnership agreements at MIPIM, France earlier this year, Invest Saudi is heading to Munich to showcase the country’s unprecedented transformation in infrastructure, real estate, tourism and hospitality that create a multitude of opportunities for investors in Europe – and beyond

Saudi Arabia recently unveiled a series of reforms that simplify the process for foreign investors. The measures, which include faster approvals, reduced bureaucracy and more transparency – are expected to lower entry barriers and provide a more predictable, easier-to-navigate business environment, in turn boosting investor confidence.

KSA will spend US$1.8 trillion in construction and build 1.2 billion square metres of real estate by 2030, in order to meet investor demand. Saudi Arabia’s construction market offers more than 400 investment opportunities across the construction value chain, with over US$20 billion worth in building materials and services.

Fahad Al Hashem, Assistant Deputy Minister of Investment Development at the Ministry of Investment Saudi Arabia (MISA), said: “Saudi Arabia is redefining urban development by creating world class, awe-inspiring destinations, unleashing a golden opportunity for investors to be part of our future. With construction and real estate fundamental to KSA’s future success, we are proud to connect with the world’s most experienced, influential members of the real estate sector and build new, meaningful relationships at Expo Real.”

Invest Saudi will also continue to host its highly popular Saudi Talks at Expo Real. Launched at MIPIM, this series of live seminars, panel discussions and high-level debates brings together government representatives, industry leaders and real estate experts to address key industry topics.

Expo Real is expected to welcome more than 40,000 delegates and over 1,800 exhibitors. Visit Invest Saudi at stands A1 122 and A1 130, 7 to 9 October.

-Ends-

Media contact: Rebecca Rees on rebecca@rebecomms.com

About Invest Saudi

Overseen by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment (MISA), Invest Saudi is the Kingdom’s investment attraction and promotion entity charged with communicating and facilitating investment opportunities.

Invest Saudi is the primary point of contact for foreign investors seeking information and assistance before, during and after their entry into Saudi Arabia. It is committed to working in partnership with potential and current investors to make their investment journey a seamless experience.

For more information on Invest Saudi, please visit the website or connect with #InvestSaudi on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the Ministry of Investment

The ongoing transformation of Saudi Arabia under the Vision 2030 economic development and diversification plan is unlocking new investment opportunities at an unprecedented pace. The Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) is facilitating access to these opportunities by developing a vibrant cross-government investment ecosystem, facilitated by Saudi Arabia’s National Investment Strategy.

Through a network of representative offices across the world, MISA partners with businesses of all scales and sizes—from start-ups to blue-chip multinationals—to help make investing in Saudi Arabia as simple as possible. MISA also plays a leading role in improving Saudi Arabia’s overall business environment by facilitating investment data across regions and sectors, creating investment incentives, spearheading business reforms and opening up investment opportunities.

For more information on MISA, please visit the website or connect with #MISA on Twitter @MISA and LinkedIn.