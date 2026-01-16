Dubai, UAE: IFZA, the world’s leading Free Zones network for company formation and business growth, today announced the establishment of its Global Advisory Board, marking a major milestone in its strategy to strengthen international expansion, reinforce governance, and enhance its international impact as a business enabler.

Bringing together a distinguished group of senior leaders, the new Advisory Board will support IFZA’s long-term vision by providing high-level strategic guidance, international expertise, and access to influential networks across key global markets, particularly Europe, the Americas, and Asia, where the organization is rapidly expanding.

A World-Class Advisory Board

The creation of this Board reflects IFZA’s vision to redefine Free Zone ecosystems evolving from a physical location into a connected, borderless platform that helps international businesses scale seamlessly across continents. By bridging established and emerging economies, IFZA aims to transform local ambition into global opportunities - from attracting foreign direct investment to enabling entrepreneurship and supporting businesses in high-growth markets worldwide.

The Advisory Board comprises of:

Martin G. Pedersen – Chairman of IFZA, A UAE-based entrepreneur and global business leader known for driving a portfolio of large-scale expansion initiatives across international markets.

Jochen Knecht – Group CEO of IFZA , A seasoned executive specializing in ecosystem development, digital transformation, and global partner networks.

Gerhard Schröder – Former Chancellor of Germany, A renowned political leader who brings decades of geopolitical insight, economic diplomacy, and international relations expertise.

Christian Kern – Former Federal Chancellor of Austria, A respected figure in European public policy, offering deep knowledge in infrastructure, innovation, and economic development.

Senator a.D. Christoph Ahlhaus – Chairman of the Federal Executive Board of Der Mittelstand. BVMW e.V. and President of the European SME Association A key advocate for SMEs in Europe, contributing a strong understanding of global entrepreneurship and business advocacy.

Together, these leaders provide a diverse range of perspectives—from public policy and economic strategy to international trade, governance, and SME growth.

“IFZA’s growth has always been driven by a clear vision: to enable businesses to expand seamlessly across borders,” said Martin G. Pedersen, Chairman of IFZA. “As we continue to accelerate our global expansion- creating a truly unique system for global business enablement - the establishment of this Board marks a defining moment in this journey. The Board’s collective expertise, cross-border insights and global networks will not only support our next phase of growth but also reinforce IFZA’s position as a trusted international hub for business.”

“The global economy has entered a period where cooperation and stability are more important than ever,” said Gerhard Schröder – Former Chancellor of Germany. “Effective economic systems are built on trust, clarity and long-term vision, and IFZA’s approach to enabling international entrepreneurship reflects this global outlook. I am honored to join the Advisory Board and contribute to shaping strategic dialogue that supports innovation, growth, and global connectivity.”

A Strategic Resource for IFZA’s Leadership

Acting as a high-level dialogue partner, the Advisory Board will provide:

Strategic counsel on emerging opportunities and risks

Independent perspectives on global trends impacting business and trade

Access to international networks and partnerships

Guidance on long-term strategic initiatives

Expertise for targeted projects aligned with each member’s background

The Board will convene two to three times per year, supplemented by ad-hoc sessions on priority topics and ongoing engagement with IFZA’s leadership.

Building a Connected, Global Free Zone Ecosystem

The creation of the Global Advisory Board underscores IFZA’s commitment to elevating its international presence and supporting businesses worldwide. As IFZA continues its rapid expansion in Asia, the Middle East, the Americas and beyond, the Board’s insights will be instrumental in strengthening competitiveness, fostering global collaborations, and shaping IFZA’s evolution into a fully connected, globally recognized ecosystem.

About IFZA

IFZA is a highly dynamic and truly international Free Zone Community. IFZA differentiates itself through its multi-national approach, providing personalised business establishment solutions through its network of government entities, chambers, business councils and Professional Partners.

Business owners and agents can also benefit from a wide spectrum of value-added services within the IFZA ecosystem, including property solutions, digital and marketing services, and training and development programs. The IFZA Business Park offers a wide variety of cutting-edge office facilities tailored to meet each Licensee’s individual needs and provides a professional, welcoming environment to greet clients, network with other businesses and thrive.

