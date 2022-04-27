Dubai, UAE: – IFFCO Group, one of the most diversified food and non-food manufacturing groups in the UAE, has announced a donation of AED1 million to support the humanitarian efforts of the region’s largest campaign of its kind to provide food support to the underprivileged and undernourished in less fortunate communities across 50 countries.

IFFCO Group’s donation, equivalent to one million meals, is a generous addition to the donations of numerous other benefactors to the initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The 1 Billion Meals initiative, launched at the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan, is a continuation of the 10 Million Meals launched in Ramadan 2020 in direct response to the repercussions of COVID-19, and last year’s 100 Million Meals, which surpassed its target, collecting and distributing 220 million meals in 47 countries. In its efforts to provide food aid to those in need, the initiative contributes to the United Nations’ Sustainability Development Goals, especially to achieve ‘zero hunger’ by 2030.

Group’s Contribution

Rizwan Ahmed, Executive Director of IFFCO Group, expressed the UAE’s deep appreciation for the unique charity initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the efforts of everyone at Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, to extend a helping hand to less fortunate communities around the world. It enhances the UAE’s international status as a key contributor to aiding communities in need. He also commended fellow benefactors who engaged with the initiative in order to help alleviate hunger and malnutrition.

Rizwan Ahmed said: “It’s an honor for IFFCO Group to participate in this noble effort that aims to distribute one billion meals in 50 countries. It reflects the UAE’s community to be a shining beacon of hope and generosity, and the country’s mission to establish itself as a center of humanitarian initiatives to eradicate hunger and malnourishment around the world.”

-Ends-