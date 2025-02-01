FUJAIRAH, UAE: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, has officially announced the establishment of the Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra. This initiative aims to elevate the culture, arts and creative sectors, educate young generations in diverse disciplines of music and foster cultural and human connections among various peoples.

The orchestra will comprise music students from academies, educational institutions, and schools across Fujairah, focusing on nurturing the musical talents of children and youth. The aim is to enhance their skills and elevate their abilities to international standards.

This decision reflects the vision of the Emirate of Fujairah to advance the culture and arts sector while building bridges of cultural communication and human interaction through the universal language of music and artistic creativity. This is also in line with enhancing national identity by sharing and showcasing Fujairah's rich culture and social components with the world.

The Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra is dedicated to empowering future generations of creative students and individuals from diverse backgrounds and age groups, especially children and youth, to learn music in traditional and contemporary styles. The orchestra will help develop their talents, creativity and knowledge while cultivating a passion for local, Arabian, and international music.

The orchestra will be a vital platform for attracting, developing, and nurturing local musical talent. The orchestra will provide practical and theoretical lessons, artistic and academic workshops and training programmes to enhance musical abilities.

The establishment of the Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra aims to create a sustainable musical legacy and build a generation capable of inspiring and expressing themselves and making a positive human impact through shared values of coexistence and cultural exchange. This initiative will nurture and support musicians and talented individuals from the community and educational institutions, preparing them to participate in global music events and empower them academically and practically to engage in the international music community.