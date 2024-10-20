Dubai – Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, concluded a successful visit to the Republic of Korea from October 16-19, 2024, leading a delegation of officials from the United Arab Emirates.

The visit underscored the UAE's commitment to advancing global green growth and fostering strategic partnerships to address shared environmental challenges. The visit was designed to build on existing cooperation between the two nations, including successful Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) including one focused on ‘Cooperation in the Field of Smart Farming Research’, an issue of particular interest for Her Excellency given her background in scientific research.

A cornerstone of the visit was Her Excellency's participation in the 13th Session of the Assembly and 17th Session of the Council of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI). In her address, Her Excellency emphasized the UAE's dedication to green growth:

Addressing the Assembly, Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak said: "The UAE has long embraced green growth to address the most pressing challenges facing the world... We firmly believe that this approach can unlock vast economic and environmental development opportunities."

Her Excellency highlighted the UAE's achievements in meeting national and global climate commitments, including its pioneering role as the first country in the MENA region to commit to net-zero by 2050.

Her Excellency explained that: "Our partnership with the GGGI has been instrumental in developing crucial initiatives such as the UAE Green Growth National Strategy, the UAE Green Agenda 2015-2030, the National Climate Change Plan 2017-2050…and the UAE Sustainable Finance Framework 2021-2031.”

Her Excellency also praised the transformative role of GGGI itself, describing it as “a catalyst”. Her Excellency continued: “It transforms dialogue into action, turning the shared vision of a greener future into tangible solutions for a healthier planet and more prosperous societies."

The four-day visit also featured a series of high-level bilateral meetings, further solidifying the UAE's commitment to international collaboration, and strengthening existing cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Korea.

Her Excellency met with key figures including H.E. Ban Ki-moon, GGGI Chairman and discussed the UAE's continued support for green growth and sustainable development. they reaffirmed the strong partnership, with the UAE committing $4 million for 2024-2025, and explored new ways to expand GGGI's collaboration with key ministries and institutions, including the Environment Agency of Abu Dhabi.

Her Excellency met H.E. Kim, Wan-sup, Minister of Environment, Republic of Korea, H.E. Kang, Do Hyung, Minister of Oceans and Fisheries, Republic of Korea, with various issues discussed including strengthening bilateral cooperation on environmental issues, maritime environmental protection, and prospective new partnerships

Her Excellency also met with H.E. Kwon Jaehan, Administrator of the Rural Development Administration (RDA), Republic of Korea, where their fruitful discussion focused on the importance of food security and sustainable agricultural systems, as well as the solutions offered by smart agricultural innovation and technology, including establishing joint efforts like the successful rice cultivation project in Al Dhaid, Sharjah.

In addition to these key meetings, Her Excellency held productive discussions with senior Government representatives from Fiji and Zambia, focusing on shared challenges and potential collaborations in areas such as climate adaptation, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

Her Excellency spoke about the value of these bilateral meetings saying: "It is crucial to continue our journey towards green growth, reinforcing existing partnerships, and forging new ones to exchange experiences and achieve our common goals.”

Her Excellency's itinerary also included insightful site visits, providing first-hand exposure to South Korea's advancements in sustainable practices. As part of her programme, Her Excellency witnessed the transformation of Sudokwon Landfill into a model ecological park, showcasing innovative waste management solutions.

Her Excellency also visited Nongshim, Korea’s leading food company, where she learned about their cutting-edge smart farming technologies and innovative crop cultivation techniques, particularly how their vertical farming and research efforts are contributing to sustainable agriculture, focusing on crops like leafy vegetables, herbs, and strawberries.

Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak's visit to South Korea marked a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties and advancing the global green growth agenda. The UAE remains steadfast in its commitment to collaborating with international partners to build a more sustainable and prosperous future for all and is contributing with financing support for the GGGI’s core funding for 2024 & 2025.