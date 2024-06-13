Dubai, UAE: His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), received His Excellency Joakim Larsen Consul General of the Kingdom of Denmark in Dubai, at DEWA headquarters in Dubai. The meeting underscored the ongoing collaboration between DEWA and Danish companies in the fields of renewable energy, sustainability, and advanced technology.

The meeting also reaffirmed the shared vision between the two parties for a sustainable future and their commitment to driving innovation in clean energy. By leveraging Denmark’s advanced technologies and DEWA’s strategic initiatives, significant progress in sustainable development goals can be achieved

The meeting was attended by Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence and Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future at DEWA.

Al Tayer highlighted DEWA's ambitious projects and initiatives aimed at enhancing Dubai’s position as a global hub for clean energy and a green economy. He also discussed DEWA’s sustainability, environmental stewardship and comprehensive sustainability strategy, which includes several groundbreaking projects and initiatives such as the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world's largest single-site solar park based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. By 2030, its capacity will reach more than 5,000 MW by 2030, reducing carbon emissions by over 6.5 million tonnes annually. The solar park, which DEWA is implementing using the IPP model, contributes to achieving the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

Al Tayer spoke about DEWA’s pioneering Green Hydrogen project, the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), which uses solar power to produce hydrogen, showcasing the potential for hydrogen as a clean fuel.

The discussions also focused on DEWA's investments in advanced energy storage systems and smart grid technologies to enhance energy efficiency and ensure a reliable power supply. This includes the deployment of smart meters and the integration of AI to optimise energy consumption and reduce waste.

HE Joakim Larsen praised DEWA’s remarkable achievements and innovative projects in the renewable energy sector. He expressed Denmark’s keen interest in sharing expertise and exploring potential collaborations in sustainable energy solutions and smart grid technologies.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Shaikha Almheiri / Mohammad Almheiri / Ribal Dayekh Afaf Abaza / Mohammed Meshal

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Hattlan Media

shaikha.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae / Mohammad.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae / Ribal.Dayekh@dewa.gov.ae

afaf@hattlan.com / mohammed@hattlan.com

For more information, please visit DEWA’s website www.dewa.gov.ae

DEWA’s social media accounts:

https://www.facebook.com/dewaofficial

https://www.youtube.com/dewaofficial

https://twitter.com/dewaofficial

https://www.instagram.com/dewaofficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dewaofficial