Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), honoured 266 DEWA employees who received the Nujoom DEWA internal excellence awards 2023. This was in recognition of their contributions to DEWA’s achievements and for maintaining its leading position in various fields.

The ceremony was held at the Palazzo Versace hotel, Dubai. It was attended by DEWA’s Executive Vice Presidents, Vice Presidents, and officials. Employees were honoured in the categories of professional excellence (10 categories); administrative excellence (5 categories); institutional excellence (3 categories); and Best Cable Jointer. The ceremony also featured special recognitions for Agility Champions; Compliance Champions; Governance Champions; Innovation Champions; Supreme Legislation Committee Team; Best Practice Community 2023; and the ‘Partners for Pioneering’ initiative team.

During his speech at the ceremony, HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer commended the distinguished employees for their role and effective contributions to DEWA’s achievements. Today, DEWA stands as a global benchmark for excellence, adopting best practices and adhering to the highest international standards in the energy and water sectors. This success is attributed to the vision and directives of the pioneer of excellence, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance.

“His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum once said, “We have come a long way in our quest for excellence and the world has acknowledged that. Our country is on the forefront and has ranked in advanced positions in many global competitiveness indicators… Today we want to build on that achievement to move to a new phase in our work towards results-based excellence.” We are proud of DEWA’s contributions to the UAE global competitiveness indicators. In 2023, DEWA came in the top position globally in more than 10 KPIs in its areas of work, according to a study conducted by a specialised international consultant. This includes reducing electricity networks losses to 2.0%, water network losses to 4.6%, and the electricity Customer Minutes Lost (CML) to 1.06 minutes, which are the lowest in the world. Last year, DEWA won 23 local, regional, and international awards. This raised its record of awards to 433 between 2015 and 2023. DEWA also received over 100 benchmarking visits by prominent local and international companies and organisations to learn about DEWA’s experiences and best practices in different areas of work,” added Al Tayer.

Al Tayer emphasised DEWA’s commitment to providing a motivating work environment that keeps pace with accelerating changes, encouraging positive competition and active participation among employees to present creative ideas that drive development and excellence, and contribute to the improvement of our services and efficiency. Last year, DEWA was awarded the Great Place to Work Certificate® 2023, presented by the Great Place to Work® Institute in collaboration with Fortune Magazine, being the first among government organisations in the UAE and the GCC.

“I congratulate you on your success and excellence and urge you to continue the journey of excellence and innovation so that you, along with your colleagues, contribute to maintaining DEWA’s excellence and achieving more accomplishments that strengthen the leading position of Dubai and the UAE in all areas,” concluded Al Tayer, addressing the winners.

Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, highlighted that DEWA is keen to strengthen a culture of organisational excellence by encouraging creativity and innovation and stimulating positive employee competitiveness. This is achieved by adopting constructive ideas that contribute to the development and upgrading of services as well as the happiness of all stakeholders.

The employees who received the Nujoom DEWA awards expressed their appreciation to DEWA’s top management for recognising distinguished employees and providing a positive work environment that contributes to promoting a culture of organisational excellence.

