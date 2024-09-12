Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, honoured 194 distinguished employees who won the ‘Nujoom DEWA’ internal excellence awards for the first cycle of 2024. This recognition highlights their contributions to promoting DEWA’s success and excellence across various fields. The awards were presented in several categories including Distinguished Individuals, Distinguished Administrative initiatives, Excellence Expert & Internal Assessor Programme 2024, Government Champions 2023, Compliance Champions 2023, Agility Champions 2023, Health & Safety Award Winners 2023, Best Consumption Performance Monitoring Team 2024, and DEWA Distinguished Volunteers 2023.

“For us, excellence is not merely a goal to be achieved but an ongoing journey—a principle that guides all our projects, operations, and services. This journey is supported by clear strategies and work plans that we all collaborate to implement. Nujoom DEWA awards aim to consolidate the foundations of sustainable excellence and foster a culture of organisational excellence. The true challenge lies not just in achieving excellence but in sustaining it and continuing to thrive. As His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, once said, “In the race toward the top position, we look forward to excellence as a challenge rather than an achievement. Achievement is what we attain for future of our people; while the march of excellence continues and does not stop at any limits or borders.” Nujoom DEWA awards reflect our commitment to institutionalising a culture of excellence and providing a positive work environment that encourages creativity and innovation. This environment keeps pace with rapid developments, fosters healthy competition, and contributes to enhancing both individual and organisational efficiency by adopting the best international practices to invest in our human resources. We believe that our staff are the most crucial factor in achieving success and excellence. We recognise the efforts of our distinguished employees, celebrating their creativity and innovations that enhance DEWA’s competitiveness and support our efforts to achieve sustainable excellence, said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer in his keynote speech at the ceremony.

“Our success and excellence would not have been possible without your dedication and active contributions, which have elevated our position as one of the world’s leading utilities. Last year, we won 23 prestigious regional and international awards, bringing the total number of awards received between 2015 and 2023 to 433. These awards span various fields, including quality management, innovation, sustainability, and human resources investment. We also earned the Great Place to Work Certificate® 2023 from the American Great Place to Work® Institute in collaboration with Fortune Magazine, ranking DEWA first among government organisations in the GCC,” added Al Tayer, addressing ‘Nujoom DEWA’ winners.

“I congratulate you on your remarkable achievements, and I encourage you to view these successes as the beginning of even greater accomplishments, both personally and institutionally. I trust that you will continue to be role models for your colleagues, sharing your experiences and knowledge with them, so that together we can contribute to achieving DEWA’s vision to be ‘A globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving Net-Zero by 2050’, and further strengthen Dubai’s position at the forefront of global competitiveness,” concluded Al Tayer.

Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, noted that the ‘Nujoom DEWA’ awards aim to enhance corporate excellence and foster healthy competition among DEWA’s employees and divisions. The award is based on the highest international standards, including the Dubai Government Excellence Program (DGEP).

Nujoom DEWA winners expressed their gratitude to DEWA’s leadership for recognising their efforts and providing a positive work environment that nurtures organisational excellence.

