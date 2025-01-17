Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), met HE Marwan bin Ghalita, Acting Director General of Dubai Municipality, to discuss ways to enhance the strategic partnership between the two organisations and achieve shared goals, contributing to the vision of the wise leadership to make Dubai a sustainable and smart city. The meeting also addressed future initiatives and joint projects, particularly in sustainability, infrastructure and clean and renewable energy.

Al Tayer welcomed bin Ghalita, highlighting DEWA’s work, activities, developments and continuous progress in its services. He emphasised DEWA’s commitment to adhering to the vision and directives of the wise leadership and promoting collaboration and co-ordination with Dubai Municipality.

"The meeting is in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on the need for concerted efforts among all entities, organisations and departments to achieve the highest possible levels of integration and excellence in government performance. We follow this approach to enhance communication with all government organisations, especially Dubai Municipality, and support sustainable development. We aim to implement shared projects based on clean and renewable energy by providing practical solutions to environmental challenges in line with the environmental objectives set out in the Government's agenda. Our collaboration with Dubai Municipality reflects our shared commitment to providing innovative and sustainable solutions that serve current and future generations, and consolidate Dubai’s position as one of the most advanced and sustainable cities worldwide," said Al Tayer.

Bin Ghalita praised DEWA’s efforts and its key role in providing world-class services that support Dubai's future directions. He emphasised the importance of enhancing co-ordination between the two organisations to achieve strategic goals that serve the interests of Dubai and its people.

"We look forward to strengthening partnerships and agreements with DEWA, in line with Dubai's aspirations to be a global pioneer in sustainable cities and urban communities with comprehensive future climate readiness. Integrating our efforts will contribute to sustainable development and enhance the quality of life in Dubai," said bin Ghalita.

The meeting, which was attended by officials from both sides, is part of a series of co-ordination meetings aimed at strengthening the joint efforts of government organisations to achieve Dubai's ambitious vision and future aspirations. The meeting reviewed current and future joint ventures and discussed ways of co-operating to develop integrated and sustainable infrastructure that supports Dubai's population growth and urban development.