H.E. Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, Acting President of Dubai Courts for Judicial Affairs, visited the Dubai Judicial Institute (DJI). H.E. was accompanied by H.E. Dr. Abdullah Saif Al-Sabousi, Secretary General of the Dubai Judicial Council, and was received by H.E. Judge Dr. Ebtessam Ali Al Badwawi, Director General of the DJI. The visit focused on reviewing the progress of the ‘Judicial and Legal Studies Program for Judicial Trainees’ and evaluating its role in preparing the next generation of judicial professionals by equipping them with the skills and knowledge aligned with the developments in the judicial system.

H.E. Justice Issa Sharif, Chief Justice of the Court of Appeal; H.E. Justice Khalid Al Hosani, Chief Justice of the Courts of First Instance; and H.E. Justice Abdul Latif Al Olama, Head of the Technical Office of the Court of Cassation, were also present during the visit.

The visit reflected the ongoing efforts of Dubai Courts and the DJI to strengthen communication between judicial leadership and judicial trainees. It also highlighted their shared commitment to nurturing national talent, supporting professional development, and ensuring that qualification programs meet the evolving judicial and institutional needs. Furthermore, it underscores their commitment to qualifying and training national judicial professionals in accordance with the highest standards to ensure institutional excellence and quality.

H.E. Judge Abdulqader Mousa said: “During this meeting, we focused on the role of trainees within the justice system. It reinforces the directives and vision of the judicial leadership, which call for upholding the highest standards of integrity and professionalism. Our trainees represent the cornerstone of the future, ensuring the continued delivery of quality judicial services and enhancing the efficiency of work in the courts. This meeting provided an opportunity for the trainees to raise their inquiries and discuss any challenges, with the attending leaders offering guidance and practical advice based on their experience. Through this meeting, we reaffirmed the importance of integrating academic knowledge with field experience to achieve excellence in judicial work.”

H.E. Judge Dr. Ebtessam Ali Al Badwawi said, “We greatly value the visit of H.E. Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, as it reflects the interest of the judicial leadership in nurturing national talent and empowering them to fulfil their noble duty of upholding justice. It also aligns with our efforts to prepare qualified national judicial professionals with specialised legal knowledge and the necessary professional skills to enhance the quality of judicial services.”

The ‘Judicial and Legal Studies Program for Judicial Trainees’ is one of the fundamental qualifying programs overseen by the DJI. It aims to equip trainees with the academic and practical skills essential for advancing judicial work within a framework of efficiency, integrity, and professionalism. Through such programs, the DJI is committed to empowering the Dubai’s judicial system with qualified national professionals capable of reinforcing justice and enhancing the effectiveness of the judiciary.

