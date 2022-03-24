During his visit to Egypt with the MEDEF International French-Egyptian Business Council, Guy Sidos, Chairman & CEO of the Vicat group, signed an agreement with the Egyptian government represented by her Excellency the Minister of International Cooperation, event witnessed by his Excellency the Egyptian Prime Minister and his Excellency the Minister of Justice.

This agreement settles some investment dispute between Egypt and Vicat.

Long-term investor in Egypt since 2003, main shareholder of Sinai Cement Company, the Vicat group has been committed since then to enhance the Company profitability in a tough but promising market.

The Group values its close relationship with Egypt, which will remain the key of future success.

Guy Sidos added that “we believe that better days are coming for Egypt as it awaits a promising future, and we want to be part of it”. He also said “we want to put Sinai Cement in a better position within the Egyptian market, as the cement industry is and will remain a major strategic sector of the country economy”.

-Ends-