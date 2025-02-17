Abu Dhabi - The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) participates in the 17th annual seminar entitled “The Insurance Aspect of Civil Retirement Systems” in Kuwait on 17 - 18 February 2025.

A delegation from the GPSSA will be attending the seminar headed by Hind Al Suwaidi, Executive Director, Pensions Sector; Sharifa Alblooshi, Department Head, Customer Happiness; Yahya Albakhit, Inspection Section Manager, Customer Happiness Department; Shaikha Humaid, Contributions Officer, Benefits Management Department and Maysoon Al Derbi, Contributions Officer, Benefits Management Department.

The seminar will highlight the role of inspections in ensuring the objectives of the social security and insurance systems are met and achieved, since inspections are considered one of the most powerful techniques to ensure pension and social security authorities carry out their supervisory roles in the insurance process, without having to surpass jurisdiction limits as granted by the Ministry of Justice or the judicial system in each participating country.

Attendees are due to discuss the extent by which employers comply with labor market laws and regulations, including the registration of an insured employee, payment of monthly contributions and preserving an employee’s rights.

The inspection process is carried out through site visits and documentary reviews to ensure policies and procedures are applied correctly and are clear to employers.

Some of the topics that will be highlighted and discussed during the meeting include the definition of inspection, its important role, the laws related to inspections, the different inspection mechanisms, the importance of complying with laws, as well as challenges, opportunities and recommendations to apply in order to improve social security and insurance schemes and policies, while contributing to the development process of the insurance system in a sustainable and efficient manner.

