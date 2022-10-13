Competition is open to startups from the UAE around the world that offer cutting-edge solutions utilising advanced digital technologies.

Six-month challenge is a cornerstone initiative of Expand North Star 2023 in Dubai where the winning startups will be announced.

Al Jarwan: Unique challenge creates a new channel for the Chamber to attract promising tech startups from abroad that can support Dubai’s innovation agenda and elevate the emirate’s position as a global hub for future technologies.

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has launched a prestigious international competition designed to inspire and attract innovative solutions that utilise advanced digital technologies and create a major economic and social impact.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2022 in Dubai and concluded the Chamber’s participation at the mega exhibition and conference.

Khalid Al Jarwan, Executive Director of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, noted that the new challenge complements the Chamber’s efforts to attract and support entrepreneurs and tech businesses who are shaping the future of technology and creating a thriving digital economy ecosystem.

“Dubai is already renowned as a launch pad where startups leverage the emirate as a test bed for high-potential ideas and solutions, as well as a strategic hub to expand their global reach. This challenge will raise the bar even higher and cement Dubai’s reputation as global innovation leader as it is designed to attract high-calibre ideas utilising the latest technologies that can transform industries, economies and societies,” he said.

He revealed that the Challenge is open to startups from the UAE and around the world and noted that it would be accepting applications “very soon”, adding that the winners will be announced at the upcoming Expand North Star summit in Dubai next year.

Set to descend on Dubai in May 2023, Expand North Star will be a key platform for the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy to attract unicorns and leading digital companies from across the globe, while showcasing Dubai and the UAE’s competitive advantages and growth opportunities in a thriving digital economy.

The event will offer an ideal opportunity for entrepreneurs, innovators, and digital business leaders to connect with potential venture capital investors from around the world, while international unicorn founders can share their inspiring success stories to the region’s aspirational tech entrepreneurs.

-Ends-

About:

Dubai Chamber for Digital Economy, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, aims to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global leader in digital economy, attract specialised talent, leading companies and new investments and create a stimulating environment that supports the growth of digital companies. The Chamber was established by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

www.dubaichambers.com

Follow us on:

www.facebook.com/dubaichamber

www.twitter.com/dubaichamber

http://www.linkedin.com/company/dubai-chamber-of-commerce-&-industry/

www.youtube.com/DubaiChamberTV

www.instagram.com/dubaichamber

For more information, please contact:

Ruba Abdel Halim

Manager, PR & Corporate Communications

Email: ruba.halim@dubaichamber.com