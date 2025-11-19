Dubai, UAE – GE Aerospace and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to foster collaboration in talent development, research, and innovation for the aerospace industry. This strategic partnership aims to support the UAE’s vision for scientific and technological leadership, while advancing the nation’s capabilities in space exploration and environmental studies.

The collaboration will leverage the expertise and resources of GE Aerospace’s Middle East Technology Center (MTC) in Dubai, alongside MBRSC’s cutting-edge satellite and environmental observation capabilities. Together, the organizations will work on initiatives that include the development of Emirati talent through GE Aerospace’s 24-month Early Career Trainee program, the exploration of research initiatives with the GE Aerospace Research Center in New York, atmospheric studies, and the sharing of best practices in operational efficiency and innovation.

“GE Aerospace is proud to partner with MBRSC to support the UAE’s ambitious vision for scientific and technological advancement,” said Aziz Koleilat, President & CEO of GE Aerospace for the Middle East, Türkiye, Eastern Europe & CIS. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to empowering the next generation of UAE talent and driving innovation that contributes to the region’s leadership in the global space industry.”

MBRSC has been instrumental in advancing the nation’s space exploration capabilities, including the Emirates Mars Mission and the development of advanced satellite technologies. Through this partnership, MBRSC and GE Aerospace will work together to conduct groundbreaking research, including atmospheric studies that leverage MBRSC’s satellite data and GE Aerospace’s specialized expertise.

“Our collaboration with GE Aerospace reflects a practical commitment to building the capabilities our work requires,” said H.E. Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre. “By combining resources and expertise, we are creating opportunities that support technical growth, strengthen our research efforts and contribute to the development of emerging Emirati talent. This partnership allows us to advance projects that benefit from shared knowledge and complementary strengths, ensuring that the outcomes are both meaningful and sustainable.”

As part of the MOU, GE Aerospace will also provide Lean training to MBRSC, supporting the organization’s operational efficiency and fostering a culture of continuous improvement. This initiative aligns with the UAE’s broader goals of innovation and sustainability, ensuring that the nation remains at the forefront of technological advancements in the global space industry.

The partnership between GE Aerospace and MBRSC represents a shared commitment to driving progress in science, technology, and innovation, while empowering the UAE’s future workforce to lead the way in space exploration and environmental research.

GE Aerospace has been a committed partner to the UAE for more than 40 years. To support the country’s ambitious plans for the future of flight, GE Aerospace has a significant presence on the ground, with more than 240 employees; offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai Airport Freezone; an On Wing Support Center in Dubai South; partnership engineering, testing, and MRO facilities across the country; and the Middle East Technology Center focused on solutions for the region’s hot & harsh environment.

About Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

MBRSC is an advanced scientific and technological hub, responsible for making the UAE a world leader in space services and exploration.

Starting with a small team of dedicated engineers in 2006, MBRSC has grown into the incubator of the UAE National Space Programme, fostering scientific research, and building a sustainable space sector in the UAE. MBRSC is home to the Satellite Development Programme, UAE Astronaut Programme, and Emirates Lunar Mission, among others. Under its satellite programme, the Centre has built, developed, and operated several Earth observation satellites, including DubaiSat-1; DubaiSat-2; KhalifaSat, the first satellite that was fully built by Emiratis; MBZ-SAT, the most advanced satellite in the region and Etihad-SAT, the Centre’s first SAR satellite.

Under the UAE Astronaut Programme, MBRSC currently has four astronauts, two of who have undertaken missions to the International Space Station, including the longest Arab space mission in history by H.E. Dr. Sultan Saif AlNeyadi.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 49,000 commercial and 29,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of approximately 53,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. Learn more about how GE Aerospace and its partners are defining flight for today, tomorrow and the future at www.geaerospace.com.