Dubai, UAE – The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has obtained two new international accreditations for ISO standards in the fields of Customer Satisfaction Monitoring and Measurement and Public Sector Procurement.

The Authority received certification for ISO 10004:2018, related to the system for monitoring and measuring customer satisfaction, and BS 95009:2019, related to public sector procurement systems.

His Excellency Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director-General of the FTA, received the accreditation certificates during a meeting at the FTA headquarters in Dubai with representatives from Global Business Bureau, a company specialising in inspection, testing, and certification, and the regional partner of Global TÜV. The meeting was attended by Jassim Al Zarouni, Director of Strategy & Future Department at the FTA, along with several Authority officials.

H.E. Al Bustani confirmed that obtaining the accreditations comes as part of the Authority’s continuous efforts to strengthen its vision of being a world-leading tax authority through the implementation of best practices and systems, adherence to excellence standards, and the enhancement of spending efficiency.

He said: “Receiving the international accreditation for our Customer Satisfaction Monitoring and Measurement System reflects our commitment to applying best-practice standards to ensure the success of the Authority’s ongoing service-enhancement efforts. Our aim is to meet – and exceed – customer expectations, continually improve service quality, embed a culture of learning from customer feedback to enhance institutional performance, and prioritise customer happiness as a key pillar in service development.”

His Excellency added: “The Authority is keen to implement tax procedures in line with international best practices using innovative approaches that focus on meeting stakeholder needs. Obtaining international accreditation for our Public Sector Procurement System demonstrates the Authority’s commitment to the highest standards of governance and transparency in purchasing and contracting processes. This includes developing policies and procedures that ensure optimal use of resources, contributing effectively to enhancing government spending efficiency, improving procurement system performance, strengthening compliance, and adopting leading global practices. These efforts help drive competitiveness and institutional innovation at both regional and global levels.”

The FTA obtained the certifications – the international standard for Customer Satisfaction Monitoring and Measurement and the international standard for Public Sector Procurement – following a comprehensive assessment of the operational systems and services related to both standards within the Authority. Multiple review and audit processes were successfully completed during 2025 by auditors from the certifying body, covering policies, procedures, and compliance with the requirements of both standards across the relevant departments.

About the Federal Tax Authority:

The Federal Tax Authority was established by Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2016 to help diversify the national economy and increase non-oil revenues in the UAE through the management and collection of federal taxes based on international best practices and standards, as well as to provide all means of support to enable taxpayers to comply with the tax laws and procedures. Since its inception in 2017, the FTA has been committed to cooperate with the competent authorities to establish a comprehensive and balanced system to make the UAE one of the first countries in the world to implement a fully electronic tax system that encourages voluntary compliance, with simple procedures based on the highest standards of transparency and accuracy – beginning from registration, to the submission of tax returns, to the payment of due taxes through the Authority’s website: www.tax.gov.ae.