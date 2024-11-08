Board will enhance collaboration among the UAE’s philanthropic ecosystem to drive transformative and inclusive global solutions

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Erth Zayed Philanthropies, the newly established philanthropic entity established under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has announced the appointment of its inaugural Board of Trustees. The board will be chaired by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, and will comprise senior leadership from across the UAE. The board will guide Erth Zayed’s mission of upholding the legacy of giving instilled by the Founding Father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, while supporting the country’s evolving position as a leader in global philanthropy to meet the challenges of an increasingly complex and interconnected world.

The Board of Trustees will be responsible for setting the overarching strategy of Erth Zayed Philanthropies and overseeing its broad portfolio of high-impact projects in areas of local and international significance, such as global health, education, food and water security, energy, climate and sustainability, and social innovation. Recognising the need to work in collaboration to strengthen the UAE’s evolving philanthropic ecosystem, the board will oversee existing philanthropic entities, including Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Emirates Foundation, Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund, Sandooq Al Watan, Clean Rivers, the Global Institute for Disease Elimination, Zayed Sustainability Prize, Khalifa Award for Education, Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, and the Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher. Board members will also ensure that the UAE’s resources are aligned with the nation’s goal of expanding its role in local and global humanitarian and development efforts.

Joining His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the Board of Trustees are His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chair of the International Health Advisory Committee at the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council; Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Chairman of The Founder’s Office; His Excellency Dr Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs within the Presidential Court; Her Excellency Shamma Suhail Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development; His Excellency Rashid Saeed Al Ameri, Advisor at the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs within the Presidential Court; His Excellency Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organizations; and His Excellency Saeed Rashid Al Zaabi, Advisor at the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs. Collectively, these individuals will bring their significant leadership experience to Erth Zayed Philanthropies as the UAE continues to amplify its global philanthropic impact.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, shared: “With the announcement of the Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, we demonstrate our commitment to delivering transformative impact on a global scale through inclusive, responsible, and collaborative philanthropy. This dedication will ensure that Erth Zayed upholds the legacy of our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and honours the enduring contributions of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan with strategic insight and accountability. Moving forward, the Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed will support the UAE’s broader goal of advancing the nation’s philanthropic ecosystem and working with entities in the Erth Zayed ecosystem to seek solutions that will benefit communities globally through our collective efforts.”

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan added: “Today marks an important milestone as we announce the leadership of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, reinforcing our commitment to honouring the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and our mission to improve the lives of communities around the world. Our Board of Trustees brings a wealth of expertise and vision, with each member contributing their unique perspective and experience to help us drive effective and scalable solutions. Together, we are committed to creating pathways for sustainable development and providing opportunities for people around the world to live dignified lives.”

Erth Zayed Philanthropies aims to contribute to a legacy of service and humanitarian impact inspired by the UAE’s longstanding commitment to sustainable global progress. Dedicated to pursuing solutions to a wide range of humanitarian and development challenges globally, Erth Zayed Philanthropies reflects the vision of Sheikh Zayed to expand the UAE’s reach and leadership in global development. The newly announced Board of Trustees will play a critical role in advancing the vision of Erth Zayed Philanthropies through an integrated approach with the aim of achieving positive impact globally.

About Erth Zayed Philanthropies

Erth Zayed Philanthropies was established in November 2024 by federal decree to consolidate the UAE’s global philanthropic efforts carried out under the patronage of the Presidential Court. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Erth Zayed Philanthropies upholds the legacy of giving instilled by the Founding Father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council. Erth Zayed Philanthropies will oversee a portfolio of philanthropic foundations and awards across diverse sectors with the aim of delivering transformative impact to communities in need worldwide.

