Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, announced the opening of a new service station on Al Muntasir Road in the Al Sell area of Ras Al Khaimah, further strengthening its retail network and commitment to serving the growing fuel needs of the emirate. The station is strategically located opposite the Indian School and will meet the needs of both residential and commercial hubs in a high traffic area.

The new addition brings the total number of service stations operating in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah to 8 service stations, and 201 stations across the UAE.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC said: “We are committed to meeting the nation’s energy needs while also strategically expanding our retail footprint across the UAE. This new service station on Al Muntasir Road in Ras Al Khaimah will enable us to better serve residents and businesses in the area and beyond.”

The 1,673 sqm site caters to traffic flowing from various communities towards Al Mataf Road and the E11 highway. The surrounding area, a bustling commercial centre with shops, hotels and offices, witnesses ongoing traffic, reiterating the need for a service station.

The new station is equipped with four NOS and five fuel tanks, allowing for fuelling on both sides of the station, offering Super 98, Special 95, E Plus, and Diesel, and supports auto tank gauging and electronic leak detection. The station also features a 155.8 sqm ZOOM convenience store.

According to NFPA global safety standards, the fuel system has been designed to have the maximum permissible and safe flow rate to save refuelling times. To ensure optimum security, the service station features full retail automation and modern construction standards, as well as CCTV surveillance and automatic number plate detection cameras.

Customers are encouraged to use the ‘YES’ Rewards programme offered by ENOC Group to accumulate points and earn rewards when making payments for services and products at ENOC service stations.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.