Dubai, UAE: Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC) successfully concluded its participation at the 44th edition of GITEX Global, where it signed a landmark memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Space42 to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s crisis management system by integrating advanced, AI-powered digital technologies.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Dr. Abdulla Rashid Hamarain Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of the Response and Recovery Sector at the ADCMC, and Abdulla Al Shamsi, Chief Operating Officer, Bayanat Smart Solutions, Space42. The agreement primarily aims to improve ADCMC’s AI-powered data collection and analysis systems, with a focus on surveillance, prevention, preparedness, response, recovery, and education. The goal is to provide ADCMC employees with the required skills to analyse data, use digital platforms, and advance AI technologies, while also fostering teamwork in organising informative workshops, conferences, and orientation meetings.

H.E. Dr. Abdulla Rashid Hamarain Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of the Response and Recovery Sector at the ADCMC, said, “The latest agreement is a component of the ADCMC's strategy to improve civil protection and safety in the Emirate. Along with strengthening our crisis and disaster management capabilities, it aligns with our strategic goals of encouraging collaboration between public and private organisations in Abu Dhabi. We are confident that this collaboration will strengthen ADCMC's readiness for future challenges by leveraging Space42’s vast expertise in data analysis and AI.”

“This collaboration is also evidence of the Centre's commitment to upholding the highest standards for safety and civil protection, while empowering the Emirate to effectively and efficiently handle challenges of the future. The partnership will also provide us with advanced data analysis capabilities, allowing the Centre to better predict crises and assess their risks by integrating advanced digital and artificial intelligence technologies into our system. This will help develop smart early warning systems, automate several repetitive tasks, and analyse large amounts of data, thus enabling timely and accurate decision-making. Our participation at GITEX 2024 provided us with an opportunity to highlight the significance of innovation and cutting-edge technology in bolstering the efficiency of emergency response, crisis management and disaster preparedness. Additionally, it allowed us to keep pace with the latest methodologies in this realm and broaden our network of strategic partners,” His Excellency added.

Abdulla Al Shamsi, Chief Operating Officer, Bayanat Smart Solutions, , Space42, said, “This agreement marks a crucial step in strengthening Abu Dhabi’s crisis management capabilities. By combining advanced AI-driven data analysis with the expertise of ADCMC, we are building a system that not only predicts and responds to emergencies with greater accuracy but also enhances our overall preparedness for future challenges. At Space42, we are dedicated to developing products that serve the UAE’s strategic interests while also addressing the needs of international governments. This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to safeguarding the safety and well-being of the Emirate’s residents, ensuring we remain at the forefront of global innovation in crisis management. By leveraging the latest technology, we are not just reacting to challenges, but proactively creating solutions that guarantee long-term resilience and security for the communities, both at home and abroad.”

Throughout its participation at the event, ADCMC unveiled the ‘Training and Exercise System’ – a crucial component of its Crisis Management Platform – as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance and fortify the emergency and crisis response system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The initiative is reflective of the Centre’s efforts to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s crisis management system, as well as to position the Emirate as a role model in the field of global emergency and crisis response.

The ADCMC’s platform at GITEX featured a series of interactive activities that demonstrated the latest technologies in crisis and disaster management. ADCMC also shared its innovative strategies, plans, and best practices, reinforcing its efforts to increase the readiness of Abu Dhabi through state-of-the-art technical and digital solutions. The center's platform also witnessed visits from esteemed officials who expressed great interest in the centre’s advanced technologies and their potential impact on crisis management strategies in the emirate.

The participation of ADCMC in the GITEX 2024 Exhibition reaffirms its commitment to employ advanced AI-powered data and analysis technologies acting as crucial instruments to strengthen crisis and disaster response, improve the efficiency of business mechanisms, and enhance the security and public safety levels in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

About ADCMC:

The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), established under Law No. 22 of 2019, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aims to significantly boost the Emirate’s preparedness for emergencies, crises and disasters.

The Centre has devised plans, strategies and policies for disaster, emergency and crises management. It carries out studies, field trips, audits and evaluations to ensure that organisations are prepared to face challenges and recover immediately. The Centre further focusses on improving coordination and knowledge exchange with relevant authorities and stakeholders. The key objective is to improve Abu Dhabi’s capabilities to effectively handle crises and emergencies.

Vision:

Reinforcing crisis readiness.

Mission:

We Strive to develop Abu Dhabi’s emergencies and crises management ecosystem through joint coordination to build and develop capabilities and leveraging leading technologies.

Strategic Priorities:

Ensured readiness of Emirate of Abu Dhabi in emergencies and crises

Strong stakeholders’ coordination and raising awareness

Elevated ADCMC internal capabilities

Contact us:

For media inquiries: Coordination & Governmental Relations Section grc@adcmc.gov.ae

For Public inquiries: info@adcmc.gov.ae

ABOUT SPACE42

Space42 (ADX: SPACE42) is a UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company that integrates satellite communications, geospatial analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities to enlighten the Earth from space. Established in 2024 following the successful merger between Bayanat and Yahsat, Space42’s global reach allows it to address the rapidly evolving needs of its customers in governments, enterprises, and communities. Space42 comprises of two business units: Yahsat Space Services and Bayanat Smart Solutions. The Yahsat Space Services unit focuses on upstream satellite operations for both fixed and mobility satellite solutions. The Bayanat Smart Solutions unit integrates geospatial data acquisition and processing with AI to inform decision-making, enhance situational awareness, and improve operational efficiency. Space42’s major shareholders include G42, Mubadala and IHC.

