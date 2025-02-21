Egypt Strengthens Its Role as a Regional Hub for Electronics, Attracting Global Tech Giants and Investors to MENA’s Growing Industry

Cairo, Egypt – Dr. Amr Talaat, Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, inaugurated the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) Middle East & North Africa (MENA) Executive Summit at Cairo’s Grand Egyptian Museum. The event convened over 100 global industry leaders, including His Excellency Mothanna Gharaibeh, Jordan’s Minister of Investment, and Jodi Shelton, Co-Founder and CEO of GSA, to explore advancements and partnerships in the trillion-dollar semiconductor industry. Policymakers, investors, and innovators gathered to position MENA as a critical player in shaping the future of AI, quantum computing, and smart technologies.

Over 100 global and regional companies specializing in semiconductor design and electronics manufacturing attended the event, which featured keynote

sessions, panel discussions, and networking opportunities focused on trends such as chip design, artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, quantum computing, and automotive embedded systems.

Egypt’s Growing Role in the Global Semiconductor Ecosystem

Egypt has made significant strides in semiconductor and electronics design, with the summit underscoring its emergence as a regional hub in the global supply chain.

In his keynote address, Dr. Talaat emphasized Egypt’s strategic vision: “We are committed to fostering a thriving semiconductor ecosystem supported by a skilled workforce, competitive costs, and government backing. Over the past two years, Egypt has seen a 45% increase in electronic design centers, with more than 80 specialized companies exporting high-value tech services.”

He highlighted Egypt’s progress in electronics manufacturing: “Six global firms now produce mobile phones here, achieving over 40% local value-added content. With $3.5 billion invested in digital infrastructure, Egypt leads Africa in broadband speed and ranks among the world’s most cost-competitive outsourcing destinations.”

Jodi Shelton, Co-Founder and CEO of GSA, emphasized the significance of holding a summit focused on MENA, reflecting the region’s importance in talent, technology, innovation, investment, and strategic location. “The semiconductor industry is expected to reach $1 trillion in revenue by 2030, underscoring its pivotal role in driving innovation, as semiconductors power every aspect of modern life—from smartphones and smartwatches to advanced computing and automotive technologies. Moreover, artificial intelligence is entirely built on semiconductor technology,” Shelton stated. She highlighted MENA’s vast opportunities, particularly its young and dynamic population, which gives the region a competitive edge over areas like Europe and parts of Asia facing demographic challenges. “MENA has a promising future in the semiconductor industry,” she affirmed.

Industry Leaders Discuss MENA’s Semiconductor Potential

During a panel discussion on the potential of the MENA region in the semiconductor industry, Ahmed El-Zaher, CEO of Egypt’s Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), emphasized Egypt’s developed business environment in electronics and semiconductor design, describing it as the most mature ecosystem in the MENA region.

El-Zaher highlighted Egypt’s appeal to global companies, driven by its strong talent pool and competitive cost advantages. “With over 700,000 graduates annually, Egypt plays a key role in bridging the global skills gap in these specialized fields,” he noted.

He also underscored ITIDA’s efforts in fostering talent development through training programs and initiatives in collaboration with local and multinational companies under the ‘Egypt Makes Electronics’ initiative. “This initiative is not just about skills development; it also avails digital innovation hubs across Egypt, equipped with advanced labs for semiconductors, microelectronics, and other critical domains—creating a comprehensive ecosystem that supports innovation, design, and manufacturing while strengthening Egypt’s competitiveness in this vital sector,” El-Zaher added.

High-Profile Participation and Strategic Partnerships

The summit convened leaders including Dr. Mohammed Al-Otaibi (Saudi Arabia’s Research, Development & Innovation Authority), Paul de Bot (TSMC EMEA President), and Dr. Hisham Haddara (CEO, Si-Ware Systems). Strategic sponsors included ITIDA and Eitesal (a regional ICT association), alongside global players like Siemens, TSMC, and Synopsys.

Strategic Partnership and Industry Participation

The summit was held under the strategic sponsorship of Egypt’s Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) and Eitesal, with support from leading global and local industry players, including Siemens, Si-Vision, TSMC, Mixel Egypt, Pulsar Microelectronics, and Synopsys. Serving as a key platform for exploring collaboration and growth opportunities, the event highlighted one of the world’s fastest-evolving industries.

The participation of major multinational and local companies in the summit underscores Egypt’s growing role as a regional hub for the electronics and semiconductor industry, offering an attractive investment climate and fostering global business partnerships.

"The Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) plays a pivotal role in shaping the industry, and we are proud to host this summit in Egypt for the second time," said Dr. Amr Talaat, Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology.

Egypt’s Semiconductor Infrastructure and Vision

A state-of-the-art R&D and innovation hub in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital and $3.5 billion in digital infrastructure investments further cement the country’s position as Africa’s broadband leader and a top outsourcing destination.

GSA’s regional expansion includes GSA Egypt, launched with ITIDA and Eitesal to connect local firms with global networks, technology insights, and industry events.

As global semiconductor demand grows, Egypt’s proactive strategy in innovation and chip design is attracting multinational investment. The 2025 GSA MENA Summit solidifies Egypt’s role as a pivotal player in shaping the industry’s future, unlocking new avenues for collaboration and technological advancement.