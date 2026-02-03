The Dubai Supreme Committee for Crisis, Emergency and Disaster Management has awarded a Certificate of Appreciation to the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), in recognition of its outstanding efforts in response to the recent weather conditions experienced across the country, and its effective role in supporting Dubai’s emergency response and crisis management system.

H.E. Ahmed Ateeq Bourguiba, CEO of the Dubai Resilience Centre presented the certificate of thanks and appreciation, issued under the name of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Committee for Crisis, Emergency and Disaster Management to H.E. Nasser Al Neyadi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, on behalf of H.E. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, in recognition of the exceptional efforts exerted by the PCFC during the period of heavy rainfall.

On this occasion, H.E. Nasser Al Neyadi stated: “This recognition reflects the high level of preparedness demonstrated by the Corporation’s teams, across all organisational units and departments. It also confirms the effectiveness of institutional integration among government entities and the ongoing coordination with our partners, ensuring rapid response and business continuity under all circumstances”.

The Dubai Resilience Center commended the Corporation’s effective measures and continuous coordination with government and private-sector stakeholders, which contributed to reducing potential impacts, ensuring business continuity, and delivering the required response with high efficiency and in a timely manner.

Al Neyadi added: “What was achieved during the recent weather event is the result of collective work and effective integration with our partners across the public and private sectors, ensuring the protection of lives and property, and the continuity of vital services”.

He concluded: “We reaffirm our ongoing commitment to strengthening preparedness and emergency response capabilities, and to supporting Dubai’s efforts to embed the highest standards of resilience and sustainability in crisis management”. He also expressed his aspiration to continue working with a unified team spirit to further enhance local readiness and elevate resilience and sustainability in addressing various risks.