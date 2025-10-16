Dubai, UAE: Dubai Safari Park is proud to announce its full accreditation by the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA), one of the highest recognitions a wildlife institution can attain. Granted only to facilities that meet stringent international standards in animal welfare, conservation, and education, the accreditation marks a significant milestone in the park’s journey as a leading all-inclusive animal care facility.

Dubai Safari Park is dedicated to animal conservation and welfare, providing world-class care through a skilled team of zoologists, veterinarians, and animal carers from around the globe. The park combines advanced facilities and thoughtfully designed habitats that encourage natural behaviours and promote physical and mental well-being. Continuous training and access to cutting-edge tools enable the team to meet and exceed international animal welfare standards, ensuring a safe and nurturing environment for both animals and their caretakers. This commitment fosters a harmonious coexistence and reinforces Dubai Safari Park's role as a leader in animal care and conservation education.

Spanning 119 hectares, Dubai Safari Park has been purposefully designed to emulate natural ecosystems while advancing regional and global conservation priorities. The park is home to state-of-the-art animal hospital, research and training facilities, nutrition, and delivers educational programmes that promote a deeper understanding of biodiversity.

Over the past four years alone, Dubai Safari Park has welcomed the birth of 1,369 animals from 90 species including 17 critically endangered newborns and rare species born in the past year alone such as white rhinos, moon bears, and Addax, all bred through carefully monitored, ethically guided programmes aligned with EAZA standards. During the same period, the park also published four research papers on topics such as preventive medicine, rabies vaccine efficacy in African wild dogs, stress reduction in big cats through enrichment, and surveillance of foot-and-mouth disease. Collectively, these efforts underscore Dubai Safari Park’s expertise in integrating animal welfare, research, and global collaboration.

“This is an extraordinary achievement for Dubai Safari Park and a testament to the team’s dedication to ensuring the highest levels of animal care, education, and conservation,” said Muna Alhajeri, Director of Dubai Safari Park. We are honoured to receive this prestigious EAZA membership, which enables us to expand our knowledge-sharing platform, collaborate globally, contribute to breeding programmes for endangered species, and further reinforce our role as a credible, modern zoological institution in the UAE and beyond.”

As a full EAZA member, Dubai Safari Park will benefit from access to specialist committees, scientific working groups, and global conservation initiatives. Through active participation in EAZA Ex-situ Programmes (EEPs and ESBs), the park will contribute to coordinated efforts that safeguard genetic diversity and protect critically endangered species. The membership also enhances Dubai Safari Park’s capacity to expand educational outreach, provide advanced staff training through international conferences and workshops - while also collaborating on field conservation projects worldwide that tackle biodiversity loss, illegal wildlife trade, and climate-related challenges.

EAZA accreditation strengthens Dubai Safari Park’s standing as a leading centre for conservation and innovation, ensuring that every visitor’s experience supports the protection of wildlife and the preservation of endangered species for future generations. Through its EAZA membership, the park will enhance its participation in breeding programs for priority species, provide ongoing professional development for staff, and expand education campaigns, linking local conservation efforts with EAZA-supported field projects to maximize ecological impact.

Dubai Safari Park’s 7th season begins on 14th October, inviting visitors to witness conservation in action and join the journey with a portion of the ticket cost going toward supporting the park's conservation initiatives. For more details, visit https://dubaisafari.ae/.

About Dubai Safari Park

Owned by Dubai Municipality, Dubai Safari Park is a responsible wildlife sanctuary set within a 119-hectare landscape in the heart of the city. It offers guests the opportunity to explore, learn about, and connect with the animal kingdom through a unique blend of entertainment, education, and a dedication to animal welfare.

With over 3,000 animals from 300 species, the park offers a range of attractions, including two safari experiences, up-close animal encounters, live presentations, and character performances. Visitors can also enjoy shopping and dining, along with interactive educational activities across six themed zones – Al Wadi, African Village, Explorer Village, Arabian Desert Safari, Asian Village, and Kids’ Farm – all connected by a convenient shuttle train.

The park actively participates in international educational, research, and breeding programs, as well as rescue missions, aligning with its mission for animal welfare and conservation. Dubai Safari Park continues to lead in environmental sustainability, utilizing advanced technologies for animal care and eco-friendly operations.

For more information, please contact:

Weber Shandwick: dubaisafaripark@webershandwick.com