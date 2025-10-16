In a pioneering step toward building intelligent and sustainable port ecosystems, the Dubai Ports Authority (DPA), part of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), has announced the launch of “Port Eye”, an integrated aerial monitoring system powered by autonomous drones and artificial intelligence. The innovative system is designed to enhance operational safety, monitor environmental conditions, and inspect port infrastructure across Dubai’s maritime zones.

Equipped with 4K thermal imaging cameras and advanced environmental sensors, the drones operate autonomously within a centralized smart control network that provides real-time visual feeds and instant data analytics. The system significantly reduces manual intervention in high-risk environments, improves energy efficiency, and supports the UAE’s Green Agenda 2030 and Net Zero 2050 commitments.

Captain Ibrahim Al Blooshi, Executive Director of the Dubai Ports Authority, said: Port Eye reflects our strategic commitment to building a smart, safe, and sustainable port ecosystem driven by real-time data and AI-powered insights. This project marks a quantum leap in Dubai’s digital transformation journey within the maritime sector, reinforcing the city’s position as a global leader in smart port innovation and operational safety”.

Al Blooshi highlighted that inspection time has been reduced from four hours to just fifty minutes, enhancing decision-making efficiency and ensuring safer, more sustainable operations. He added that Port Eye is the first system of its kind in the region, uniquely combining real -time analyticswith rapid incident and environmental response capabilities. With its intelligent sensors, the platform can detect ship emissions, track marine pollution, and ensure compliance with international environmental standards.

The drones feature fully autonomous flight navigation, AI-driven image and video processingand sensor arrays capable of measuring sulfur oxides (SOx), nitrogen oxides (NOx), and other emissions in real time. The live data is visualized through a 3D interactive dashboard connected directly to DPA’s command and control center, allowing immediate response and predictive maintenance.

Early results show that Port Eye has improved inspection efficiency by over 60% compared to traditional manual methods, setting a new benchmark for intelligent port operations and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for maritime innovation and smart safety management.