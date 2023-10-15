H.E. Al Hajri: “GITEX Global is a platform for collaboration in emerging tech, advancing Dubai’s goal to become the world’s most advanced digital city”

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality has announced its participation in GITEX Global 2023, one of the largest and most comprehensive technology events in the realm of digital economy, which will be held from October 16 to 20, 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The municipality will showcase eight of its most innovative digital projects and services, covering significant areas such as licensing and regulation of building and construction activities, the use of 3D printing in construction, and AI-powered detection of construction violations, as well as projects involving geographic information systems, sewage treatment, and services for promoting investment opportunities, enhancing investor satisfaction, and responding to customer inquiries.

H.E. Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, highlighted the significance of the municipality's participation at GITEX Global 2023, as it is one of the premier regional and international technology exhibitions. The event is considered as an exceptional opportunity to stay abreast of the newest technological advancements provided by top international companies. It also offers a comprehensive forum to discuss potential future technological collaborations and partnerships that can help define the contours of the new era.

“Dubai Municipality has been constantly participating in specialized international technology exhibitions to highlight and showcase current and upcoming services, accomplishments, cutting-edge digital solutions within the municipal sector. These initiatives also facilitate the exchange of experiences that align with evolving aspirations and contribute to digital sustainability. Our efforts support the national ambitions to achieve climate neutrality as the UAE prepares to host the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 28), which is scheduled to be held at Expo City Dubai next month. Through our participation in the exhibition, we seek to establish cooperative partnerships with a range of stakeholders to support the goals, priorities, and areas of work that the municipality wants to strengthen. In accordance with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, our initiatives are in line with our efforts to increase the allure and position Dubai as the first smart city in the world and the best city in the world to live and work in”, said H.E. Al Hajri.

Artificial Intelligence in the Construction Sector

Dubai Municipality will also present its project that integrates artificial intelligence (AI) in the detection of construction violations using a comprehensive system of precise aerial imagery captured by unmanned drones and AI processing of drone images to spot unauthorized additions, alterations, and modifications made without permits. In order to provide rapid and ongoing updates for Dubai’s detailed and unified base map, the project also intends to provide accurate maps of areas, facilities, and projects.

3D Printing

As part of its efforts to promote digital transformation in the building and construction industry and its adoption of the most up-to-date building systems to strengthen Dubai's global leadership and competitiveness in line with the Industrial Revolution 4.0, Dubai Municipality will also reveal its services and projects in the field of 3D printing in construction. In contrast to conventional methods, 3D printing for buildings includes producing highly accurate and error-free models and structures in shorter timeframes. By automating construction procedures and digitizing data, expenses can be reduced, along with minimizing pollutants, improving standard components, prefabrication, modelling, sustainability, and resource preservation.

Dubai Municipality supervises the regulation of construction activities that utilize 3D printing, issues construction licenses and permits, and offers facilitation and services that contribute to the efforts in achieving Dubai’s 3D Printing Strategy, in addition to issuing accreditation certificates for 3D printers as the world's first city to provide this.

Geographic Information Systems (GIS)

Geographic Information Systems (GIS) is regarded as one of the most important areas of intervention for the Dubai Municipality as it manages coordination of all associated activities, services, and initiatives, including the ‘Dubai Horizon System’ and the second phase of the Dubai Digital Twin project.

The Dubai Horizons System project is primarily concerned with developing an airspace planning code and three-dimensional digital maps to enable the operation of unmanned aerial vehicles and plan their routes, airport locations, and landing sites in line with Dubai's future aviation goals. It aspires to offer new services in industries like delivery, aerial photography, and cargo transport. The project is anticipated to improve the safety and security of air navigation in the emirate, ensure seamless operations, and establish Dubai as a hub of aviation innovation, creating an environment that encourages investment in this significant sector.

The objective of the Dubai Digital Twin project is to create an accurate digital replica of Dubai, complete with all its assets, landmarks, and amenities, in both 2D and 3D maps. The creation of infrastructure maps to aid in decision-making, planning, analysis, simulation, and the delivery of smart services is part of the project's second phase.

Integrating the Internet of Things (IoT) in Sanitation Projects

Dubai Municipality has integrated Internet of Things (IoT) technologies into its sanitation operations by deploying two key initiatives. The first one is the ‘FOG Traps Monitoring’ system, which monitors oil and grease waste in designated containers to ensure it doesn't flow into sewage channels. Sensor data readings are shown on a dashboard located in the kitchens of restaurants and hotels using IoT technology linked to a big data platform and analytics tools, enabling monitoring and control.

In the second project, sanitation systems and septic tanks in areas not connected to the sewage network are monitored using a ‘Septic Tanks monitoring’ system. By implementing Internet of Things (IoT) technology, the project intends to assure the prevention of tank overflows. Sensors are installed to assess tank fill levels, and the results are shown in real-time on an information dashboard.

Investment support

The Dubai Municipality will also exhibit the ‘Investment Opportunities Platform’, an electronic tool for monitoring the various phases of the investment process, from the initial idea proposal and evaluation through approval for listing on the platform to the contract phase with the investor. The platform aims to strengthen and control the investment process, uphold the concept of equity and equal opportunity among investors, foster integrity and openness, and advance Dubai’s D33 economic plan. Based on the municipality's 2022–2026 strategy, the Department of Business and Investment Affairs of Dubai municipality also aids in the accomplishment of two other strategic objectives. These objectives encompass the creation and implementation of an integrated partnership system as well as the efficient administration of the financial assets of Dubai Municipality to achieve sustainability.

Faris for customer service

The Faris project for customer service is one of the initiatives that assists customers in applying for services and filing reports through various platforms such as WhatsApp, the unified Dubai Municipality application. Faris leverages AI to enable customers to submit reports and request services, without the need for any details. This enhances customer experiences, expedites the process, and enables quick response to customer general inquiries about the municipal services and technical support, and to easily verify rumors, through the initiative the ‘Authentic News’.

The project offers information and support for over 168 services and assists users to file 133 types of reports and service requests. Furthermore, it provides comprehensive information on all facilities of the municipality, which is supported by a database of 14,000 keywords in both Arabic and English and is technologically integrated with the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system, by contacting the call center: 800900, and transfer the calls to the Dubai Municipality WhatsApp.

