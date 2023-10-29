Dubai, UAE – Dubai Municipality is set to participate in the Beautyworld Middle East exhibition 2023, the largest international fair specialized in the world of beauty and personal care products, which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Center from October 30 to November 1, 2023. The participation aims at showcasing Dubai Municipality’s services in the fields of controlling public health and personal care products, as well as its efforts in creating one of the world’s most advanced health ecosystems in Dubai.

The Municipality’s participation in this event is a testament to its commitment to showcasing comprehensive service ecosystem. Dubai Municipality’s primary goal is to enhance health, safety, guarantee adherence to approved specifications for consumer products, and stay at the forefront of contemporary trends and sustainable practices. Additionally, The Municipality also strives by this participation to emphasize the criticality of adhering to health and safety standards for consumer goods, including personal care products and fragrances, while leveraging technology and innovation to safeguard consumer rights and elevate their overall experiences.

Dubai Municipality has underscored the significance of the Beautyworld Middle East exhibition as a crucial platform to exhibiting the latest international health and safety standards in the beauty and personal care sector, as well as showcasing the efforts in creating a sustainable health and safety ecosystem and proactive protection measures to elevate the quality of life for the Dubai community.

Furthermore, the Municipality has highlighted the flagship services which are being offered in the field of health and safety and their significance in ensuring that the products traded in the emirate are safe and compliant with approved standards. Additionally, Dubai Municipality aims to showcase its robust control system, customer-facing outlets, and innovative services customized to enrich customer experiences and cater to their requirements. This includes highlighting Montaji, a digital platform designed in line with the digital environment of the Emirate of Dubai. This application has registered over 400,000 products, and it also enables community members to verify product safety via open databases accessible through the Dubai Municipality smart app.

It is worth noting that, since the beginning of the year until today, Dubai Municipality has conducted more than 7,000 inspection visits to beauty facilities to ensure health and safety requirements. The most important of these requirements include good health practices, cleanliness and sterilization of tools, the safety of consumer products used, and the provision of occupational health cards for providers. Moreover, these inspections ensure the quality of indoor air and water systems, as well as verify employee training certificates for the provision of services and the use of products that require qualified technical personnel to serve community members and ensure their satisfaction.

