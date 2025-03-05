Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality, in collaboration with the Community Development Authority (CDA), has launched the ‘Safe Water for a Healthy Community’ initiative to enhance water system safety in senior citizens' homes and villas. The initiative aligns with 2025 as the Year of the Community, reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to fostering a cohesive, supportive, and sustainable society.

The initiative reflects Dubai Municipality’s dedication to proactive public health protection, ensuring that domestic water systems meet the highest international quality standards. Through technical assessments, laboratory testing, and community engagement, the initiative aims to reduce health risks associated with water contamination, while strengthening community partnerships and service excellence.

Ensuring safe and high-quality water systems

In the first phase, the initiative will assess 42 homes and villas in 10 different areas across Dubai, focusing on water system safety and compliance with international best practices. Field inspections will be conducted by specialist engineering teams, who will collect water samples for analysis at Dubai Central Laboratory. Any identified risks will be addressed through corrective measures in collaboration with water treatment specialists.

To further promote awareness on water safety and hygiene, Dubai Municipality and CDA will host educational workshops in Dubai councils, highlighting the importance of maintaining clean and safe water systems and the impact of water quality on public health.

Commitment to public health and sustainability

Dr Naseem Mohammed Rafee, Acting CEO of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, emphasised the initiative’s role in enhancing community well-being and preventive health measures: "This initiative shows Dubai Municipality’s commitment to ensuring a healthy and safe environment for all community members. By implementing proactive measures, we aim to enhance public health protection, improve water quality, and strengthen Dubai’s sustainable health system. Through community engagement, education, and preventive action, we are working towards a safer and healthier future for all."

Dr Naseem further highlighted the importance of regular household water testing, ensuring that water remains free from chemical and bacterial contaminants. By maintaining high water quality standards, the initiative reduces the risk of diseases linked to contaminated water, safeguarding community health.

For his part, Muhannad Saeed, Director of the Senior Citizens Department at the Community Development Authority, stated: “This initiative is part of the Authority’s ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of life for senior citizens and ensure their well-being across various aspects. Safe water in homes is a fundamental factor in maintaining their health and daily comfort. Our collaboration with Dubai Municipality reflects our commitment to providing a safe and sustainable environment for senior citizens through proactive measures that ensure household water systems meet the highest quality standards. Additionally, raising awareness about the importance of regular maintenance and water quality checks helps in strengthening preventive measures and reducing health risks, ultimately contributing to the well-being and overall quality of life of senior citizens. We believe that these joint efforts will further enhance a supportive environment that safeguards their health and ensures their comfort and stability.”

Encouraging community participation in water safety

Dubai Municipality encourages residents to adopt sustainable water safety practices to maintain the cleanliness and efficiency of domestic water systems. As part of these efforts, residents are advised to disinfect and clean water tanks and plumbing systems at least every six months using companies approved by Dubai Municipality. Regular maintenance is essential to prevent the accumulation of pollutants and ensure the proper functioning of water systems, reducing potential health risks. Additionally, draining stagnant water is recommended to minimise the risk of bacterial growth and contamination, ensuring a safe and hygienic water supply for households.

By implementing preventive measures and raising awareness, Dubai Municipality and CDA aim to ensure long-term water safety, enhance public health, and promote sustainable living practices across the emirate.