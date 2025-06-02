Intensive field inspections target food outlets, labour accommodations, salons, hotels, shisha cafés, and markets across Dubai.

Consumer product safety campaigns launched to ensure compliance with approved standards in retail outlets.

Public urged to report complaints or violations via the Dubai 24/7 app or call centre (800 900).

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality has intensified its field inspection campaigns in preparation for the Eid Al-Adha holiday. The efforts aim to monitor the compliance of establishments and events operating in food safety, public health and safety, and environmental health. The campaigns ensure full adherence to approved standards and regulations, contributing to high levels of safety and supporting a sustainable food and public health system for the emirate’s residents and visitors.

Dubai Municipality has deployed approximately 150 specialised inspectors and field monitors across key domains, including food inspection, environmental health, public safety, consumer product safety, and workers’ accommodations. These efforts form part of comprehensive inspection programmes that cover all areas of the Emirate of Dubai.

Field teams from the Food Safety Department have carried out intensified visits to a range of food establishments, including markets, retail outlets, butcher shops, and shopping centres. The inspections aim to verify compliance with food safety regulations throughout all stages of food preparation — covering proper storage, handling, and transportation — to ensure consumer safety during the Eid period.

The campaigns also target a wide range of establishments to ensure compliance with environmental and public health standards. These include hotels, salons and beauty centres, shisha cafés, entertainment venues, cinemas, labour accommodations, and community labour markets in areas such as Muhaisanah 2 and Al Quoz.

Inspection teams have focused on evaluating the safety of water and air systems, sterilisation protocols, temperature control, maintenance records, the availability of qualified lifeguards at swimming pools, pest control procedures, and the general cleanliness of facilities.

In parallel, Dubai Municipality has launched dedicated campaigns to monitor the safety of consumer products sold across local markets and retail outlets. These inspections ensure that products comply with health and safety standards, particularly during the heightened demand period surrounding Eid.

Dubai Municipality affirmed its full readiness to receive reports and complaints from the public throughout Eid week. Community members can report observations related to food safety, environmental health, or public safety via the “Dubai 24/7” smart app or by contacting the Municipality’s call centre on 800 900.