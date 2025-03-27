Full readiness plan includes food safety, public health, pest control, waste operations, and crowd management.

Dedicated preparations across public beaches, parks, tourist attractions, and prayer areas.

24-hour call centre operational to receive public enquiries and reports.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality has confirmed the full readiness of its specialised field and administrative teams to ensure a safe, clean, and enjoyable Eid Al Fitr holiday for all residents and visitors. A total of 477 engineers, supervisors, inspectors, and workers have been mobilised as part of a comprehensive operational plan covering vital tourist areas and public facilities throughout the emirate.

The Municipality’s plan focuses on securing key sites in areas including food safety, public health, environmental safety, waste management, public beaches, parks, recreational facilities, and markets. These efforts reflect Dubai Municipality’s ongoing commitment to delivering the highest levels of comfort, wellbeing, and safety, while enhancing quality of life and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global destination during festive periods.

As part of its proactive measures, Dubai Municipality has intensified inspection campaigns to monitor compliance with food safety regulations at all stages of food handling – ranging from storage and preparation to cooking and serving. Special attention is being given to food establishments and vendors operating within entertainment areas and tourist attractions, with the aim of safeguarding public health and maintaining hygiene standards during peak periods.

The Municipality is also conducting targeted inspections in malls, markets, salons, beauty centres, cafes with smoking areas, event zones, worker accommodations, and community markets. In collaboration with the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai, a series of Eid-related events and recreational activities will be organised in Al Quoz Industrial Areas 3 and 4, and Muhaisnah 2.

Public health pest control measures have been reinforced to ensure that tourist hotspots, parks, lakes, and public facilities remain free of pests. Any detected activity will be addressed promptly using environmentally safe treatments in line with sustainability goals.

In preparation for an expected influx of beachgoers, the Municipality has raised the level of readiness at public beaches by deploying security personnel, crowd control teams, and equipment to manage footfall efficiently. Accessibility measures, including designated pathways for people of determination and the elderly, have been implemented.

Dubai Municipality has also prepared its major parks and recreational destinations, such as the Dubai Frame and Children’s City, to host a range of entertainment activities and events throughout the holiday period.

In terms of sanitation and waste management, comprehensive cleaning operations have been carried out in Eid prayer areas, markets, beaches, roads, and public facilities. Additional waste containers have been strategically placed in high-traffic zones, with field supervisors on duty to monitor cleanliness and uphold the city's aesthetic and environmental standards.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to report any public health or food safety concerns by contacting Dubai Municipality’s 24-hour call centre at 800900.