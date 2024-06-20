Salem Al Shamsi: “Dubai International Chamber remains committed to attracting companies and investors from around the world and ensuring they can capitalise on the exciting opportunities available in the emirate and leverage Dubai as a launchpad to enter regional and global markets.”

Mr. Ta Xuan Hien, CEO of VinFast Middle East: “Close cooperation with the Dubai International Chamber and reputable partners in the region will be key for VinFast to quickly establish its position in the Middle East.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully supported VinFast Trading and Production Joint Stock Company (VinFast), a pioneering manufacturer of electric vehicles, in establishing its regional headquarters in Dubai. The move marks a significant milestone in the Vietnamese company’s global expansion strategy and reflects the chamber’s vital role in contributing to the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

The chamber arranged introductions and meetings with key stakeholders including government entities, potential dealership partners, and distributors, significantly smoothing VinFast’s market entry and operational setup in the region. The company’s decision to anchor its regional operations in Dubai reflects the city's unique competitive advantages as a global trade hub and gateway to the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia markets.

Salem Al Shamsi, Vice President of Global Markets at Dubai Chambers, commented: “Dubai is further cementing its position as a leading global business hub thanks to its favourable business environment and numerous competitive advantages for investors and entrepreneurs. Dubai International Chamber remains committed to attracting companies and investors from around the world and ensuring they can capitalise on the exciting opportunities available in the emirate and leverage Dubai as a launchpad to enter regional and global markets.”

VinFast has made significant strides since establishing its office in the Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) with the support of Dubai International Chamber. The company has signed dealer agreements in Oman and UAE, indicating its strong growth potential in the Middle East. VinFast plans to expand its product line and form strategic local alliances to enhance its market presence.

Mr. Ta Xuan Hien, CEO of VinFast Middle East, commented: “Close cooperation with the Dubai International Chamber and reputable partners in the region will be key for VinFast to quickly establish its position in the Middle East. With the vision of becoming the world's leading electric vehicle manufacturer, VinFast continually innovates its products and services, providing customers with the most intelligent, safe, and convenient mobility experiences. We believe that VinFast will contribute to transforming the transportation industry in the Middle East, moving towards a greener and more sustainable future.”

With the automotive and EV market in Dubai poised for steady growth, driven by increasing demand for eco-friendly vehicles, supportive government policies, and ongoing investments in EV infrastructure, VinFast is well positioned to capture a significant share of the market and contribute to regional sustainability goals.

With the commitment to accelerating the adoption of sustainable mobility solutions across the globe, VinFast has established a presence in major international markets including the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Dubai International Chamber’s growing network of international representative offices is instrumental in attracting businesses from around the world to Dubai. The chamber currently operates 31 international offices, which serve as gateways to attract foreign direct investments and support the expansion of Dubai-based companies in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and the chamber’s strategic priorities.

About:

Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, was established to promote Dubai as a global business hub, attract multinational companies and expand the emirate’s trade ties with promising markets. The chamber is dedicated to achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and establish Dubai among the top three global cities by 2033.

