Dubai – Al Fahidi district in Bur Dubai witnessed the inauguration of a medical centre by Dubai Finance and Al Tadawi Healthcare Group, to provide healthcare services to about 500 Dubai government employees and their families, in addition to visitors.

The medical centre inauguration ceremony was attended by H.E. Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director General of the Department of Finance, and H.E. Marwan Ibrahim Haji Nasser, Chairman & CEO of Al Tadawi Healthcare Group. The ceremony also hosted by H.E. Abdullah bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, H.E. Essa Mohammed Al Mutaiwei, Deputy Director General of H.H. the Ruler’s Court, H.E. Dr. Abdullah Saif Al Subousi Secretary General of the General Secretariat of the Judicial Council, as well as officials from the Dubai Health Authority.

On this occasion, H.E. Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh expressed his pleasure at the opening of the medical centre. “The medical centre aligns with the department’s strategy to achieve happiness and quality of life for the community. The presence of this new facility will enhance disease awareness and prevention, contributing to a healthy work environment characterised by happiness and safety, where our employees can work actively and with high spirits.”

His Excellency extended his gratitude to Al Tadawi Healthcare Group for providing a team of qualified professionals across various specialties to deliver the best possible healthcare to the employees. “The opening of the medical centre reaffirms Dubai Finance’s commitment to the Occupational Health and Safety Standard (ISO 14001), which we obtained in 2021,” H.E. Al Saleh added.

“The new medical centre aims to provide comprehensive screening services for chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension,” H.E. Marwan Haji Nasser stated. “Additionally, it offers early detection services, which are crucial for early treatment and preventing complications. The centre is equipped with a general medicine and internal medicine clinic, a dental clinic, a physiotherapy unit, and a facility for drawing blood samples. It also provides examination and treatment services for bone diseases, respiratory diseases, and gynecological conditions through visiting specialists.”

“The medical centre plans to organise awareness campaigns to educate employees on the prevention of chronic diseases and the fundamentals of public health and occupational safety. The goal of opening this centre is to foster a work environment that promotes public health and enhances employee happiness,” H.E. Marwan Nasser added.

The Chairman and CEO of Al Tadawi Healthcare Group said that the group is executing a plan to expand the establishment of healthcare centres for employees across various Dubai government entities. This plan also includes opening permanent medical clinics to serve employees of semi-governmental and private institutions in Dubai. “The group currently manages 15 healthcare centres within Dubai government entities, including the Dubai Police, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai Customs, and the General Directorate of Civil Defense, as well as other entities in the private sector,” he added.

Huda Hamdan Al Shaikh, Executive Director of Corporate Services Sector at Dubai Finance, emphasised that “the safety and health of our employees are our top priorities”. She added that “The aim behind establishing a medical centre at Dubai Finance is to ensure that employees receive appropriate treatment as soon as they feel unwell. This will contribute to enhancing the levels of general health and happiness among employees and raising their performance.”

Fatima Qasim Al Omairi, Director of Government Relations at Al Tadawi Group, said: “Establishing healthcare systems within the workplaces of government and private entities contributes to raising health awareness among employees, reducing exposure to diseases, and increasing the ability to address their risks. This, in turn, enhances the efficiency of employee performance and raises their level of happiness.”

“Al Tadawi Medical Center at Al Fahidi operates around the Dubai Finance working hours, examining its visitors, diagnosing their cases, providing appropriate treatment, and transferring cases with complications that require intensive care to Al Tadawi Specialized Hospital,” she added.

The new medical centre serves employees of Dubai Finance and other government entities in Al Fahidi district, including the Protocol Department, The Government of Dubai Legal Affairs Department, the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, the General Secretariat of the Judicial Council, and the Emirati Human Resources Development Council.