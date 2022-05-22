Dubai: H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation received an Uzbekistani delegation headed by Akmalkhuja Mavlonov, Chairperson of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan and H.E. Abdulaziz Urolboevich Akkulov – Uzbekistani Ambassador to the UAE.

The delegation included a number of senior Uzbek officials in customs, transport, trade, and investment sectors. A number of executive directors and heads of departments at Dubai Customs attended the meeting.

Musabih highlighted the strong ties between the UAE and Uzbekistan and Dubai customs’ efforts to enhance means of cooperation with the Uzbekistani partners.

“We work hard to enhance our relations with customs organizations in friendly states to help grow mutual trade and exchange knowledge and expertise,” said Musabih. “It is also an opportunity to introduce our great progress in trade and customs services, which enabled us to consolidate the emirate’s leading position as a regional and international hub for world trade. We look forward to more cooperation with our friends in Uzbekistan to consolidate mutual trade following the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.”

Musabih added that such meetings help Dubai Customs learn about other partners’ requirements and suggestions to develop mutual trade pointing out that Dubai Customs introduces outstanding services to its clients.

Dubai Customs has succeeded in achieving great progress in this field by enabling customers to benefit from the Authorized Economic Operator, which provides excellent facilities for member countries of the program, and enable traders and companies to overcome the current challenges in the international trade environment.

The Customs Inspection Division delivered a presentation on Siyaj Unit, which Dubai Customs launched to monitor the customs ports in the emirate more efficiently relying on the latest AI technologies and highly trained inspectors.

The delegation of Uzbekistan customs made a field tour at Jebel Ali Customs Center and they were briefed about the mechanism of work in the center and the role of the advanced system for inspecting containers in Jebel Ali in protecting society and facilitating trade movement. The center has a capacity of scanning 900 containers per hour. The delegation also visited Dubai International Airport and they were briefed about the facilities offered by the Passenger Operations Department to visitors and tourists using smart systems and innovations.

The Uzbekistani delegation also visited the control room at Dubai Customs and they were briefed on the smart system for tracking movement in customs centers by cameras. It also visited the training center and learnt about the efforts of the human resources division in developing the capacities of customs employees through training courses. The delegation members also conducted a field experience of the VR training system that provides inspectors practical training.

During the visit, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed to enhance cooperation between Dubai World Trade and Uzbek Customs. HE Mavlunov Akmalkuja Yusupovich - Chairman of the Government Customs Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Mahmood Al Bastaki, Chief Operating Officer, Dubai Trade World, signed the MoU.

Members of Dubai Customs’ senior management team took part in the meeting, which included Juma Al Ghaith, Executive Director of Customs Development Division, Mansoor Al Malik, executive director for policies and legislation Division, Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Executive Director, Human Resources, Finance and Administration Division, Yousef Al-Hashmi, Acting CEO, Customer Management Division and Ibrahim Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department.

